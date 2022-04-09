Is Brandon Aiyuk One Elite Season Away from a Massive Pay Day?

The price for elite wide receivers seems to rise monthly. By the time Aiyuk is eligible for an extension, the highest-paid wide receiver in the NFL could earn anywhere from $35 million per season to $40 million per season.

A year ago, the 49ers probably didn't think they would have to give Deebo Samuel $30 million per season with $70 million guaranteed. But then, he had one All Pro season, and the wide receiver market exploded, and now $70 million guaranteed is the cost of doing business with a top-level wide receiver.

Will Brandon Aiyuk command an even bigger contract extension next season when he's eligible for one?

Remember, no one thought Deebo Samuel would put himself in the MVP conversation at this time last year, but he did. He completely changed the perception of himself. Twelve months ago, he was an injury-prone player without a true position. Now, he's the league's best wide back, someone every team wants their own version of, all because he had one elite season.

Couldn't Aiyuk do something similar?

He clearly has a terrific connection with the 49ers next starting quarterback, Trey Lance. What if Aiyuk becomes Lance's No. 1 target? Or what if Samuel gets injured next season and Aiyuk becomes the focal point of the offense and gains 1,400 yards from scrimmage? This is not far fetched.

Are the 49ers prepared to pay Aiyuk all that money if he has a monster breakout season in 2022 the way Samuel did in 2021? Can the 49ers afford to pay both of them more than $30 million per season? Or will the 49ers have to trade Aiyuk if he plays too well?

I guess we'll find out.