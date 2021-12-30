Is Jimmy Garoppolo the Best Quarterback Option for the 49ers?

Jimmy Garoppolo has a chance to start Week 17.

Despite a chipped bone and torn ligament on his thumb for his throwing hand, which Kyle Shanahan repeatedly called it a third-degree sprain, Garoppolo could be starting Sunday against Houston.

The fact that it is even on the table for consideration is bizarre. To put Garoppolo at risk for further injury would be irresponsible and selfish of the 49ers. Not to mention all the raving regarding Trey Lance's impressive practices the last month or so.

Garoppolo in the second half against the Titans was already injured. He did not play well at all. He was incredibly mediocre and that is being attributed, at least partly, to his injury. Starting Garoppolo would be outrageous, but the fact that he isn't being ruled out must mean the 49ers believe he still gives them the best chance to win.

Is an injured Garoppolo the best quarterback option for the 49ers?

Absolutely not.

Again, the second half against the Titans was putrid from Garoppolo. His injury is partly to do with it. And while it will be 10 days after the injury occured that the 49ers will face the Texans, starting Garoppolo isn't the best course of action. Yet, all Shanahan has done is soften the severity of the injury and reference his toughness.

"They're positive with it being that because it wasn't fully broken in some of the areas, comparing to quarterbacks in the past, that he has a chance," said Shanahan on Garoppolo's status to start versus Houston. "But they said the second half was completely off adrenaline. Jimmy's a very tough guy and when you're that amped up and we've had guys do that before, not necessarily with their thumb, but other stuff."

This is just absurd talk. The only explanation to continue to give Garoppolo a chance for Sunday is to throw the Texans off with their preparation. But I mean, how much is that really going to benefit them? It just seems unnecessary to do all that because ultimately defenses want to key in on the run game of the 49ers. So unless Shanahan really wants Garoppolo to play, this is all for naught.

Even George Kittle supported Garoppolo's toughness when he appeared on Bay Area radio station 95.7 The Game.

Starting Lance is the best quarterback option for the 49ers. If an injured Garoppolo truly is a better option than Lance at this point, then it looks like sitting and learning really has no benefits. There has been all this praise regarding the steps Lance has taken forward. It is time to see it put to the test in live action with Garoppolo on the mend.

The largest concern here with starting Lance is the 49ers are throwing him into a pressurized game because of the playoff implications. It is not the same as Lance starting Week 5 against Arizona. There was room for error that game. This game, even against a lowly Texans team, will still feel weighted on his shoulders. But Lance will be stepping into an offense that has rhythm again, so I like his chances to look improved from last time.

It is a tough scenario to be in, but the 49ers cannot start Garoppolo who has an injured thumb on his throwing hand.