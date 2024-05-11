Jacob Cowing Says it was Easy for him to Memorize the 49ers Playbook
SANTA CLARA -- Jacob Cowing spoke to the media on Friday after rookie minicamp. Here's what he said.
Q: What's your first impression of the playbook?
COWING: "I'm going to be honest, coming from the University of Arizona with Coach Jedd Fisch and his NFL background, it's very similar to how he threw the playbook at me when he first got there. Very similar to how they threw the playbook at me here. Nothing new to me. It was kind of easy for me to pick it up. I have special things I like to do to memorize things. For me to memorize the playbook was kind of easy."
Q: Kyle Shanahan asks his wide receivers to be physical run blockers. Is that something you can do?
COWING: "100 percent. Coming from U of A with Coach Fisch, same thing. Coach Fisch and Coach Shanahan are very similar. They ask for the receivers to block and get physical. It's the same mentality I had at Arizona. I think I can get the job done, do the best that I can to go out there and get Ws."
Q: Steve Smith did a breakdown of you and showed that you're an advanced route runner. Where does that come from?
COWING: "That comes from film study. It also comes from the coaches in my past that helped me break down film to understand what defenses are trying to do. That's my whole background. I just watch film and see what defenses like to do and coverages that they throw at you."