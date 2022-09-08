Jaquiski Tartt Would Re-Sign With the 49ers "for the Right Price"

Safety is looking shaky for the 49ers right now.

With Jimmie Ward set to miss the first-four games of the season with a hamstring injury, the 49ers are lacking that proven and experienced player. Talanoa Hufanga is getting his first crack at starting, but right now he's the only definite starter. Kyle Shanahan was vague and tight-lipped about who would start opposite of Hufanga on Wednesday.

“We’ve got a few choices," Shanahan said. "We'll decide that Sunday, like right after kickoff."

That response got me thinking that perhaps the 49ers are searching for that starter outside of their ranks. One player who can pique their interest and step in easily is Jaquiski Tartt who was recently released by the Eagles. On Thursday, Tartt appeared as a guest on bay area radio station 95.7 The Game’s “The Morning Roast” where he made it clear that he is willing to return to San Francisco if he's given more than the veteran minimum deal.

“As far as that situation, for the right price of course I’d be back," Tartt said. "At the end of the day, if it's not for the right price, I’m definitely not going back. For me, what makes me put my body through a lot for the minimum is kinda like – I’ve made enough money, I’m very fortunate to be able play the game and be with the 49ers for seven years. Just the right situation for me and I’ll do, but if not, I’m good where I’m at."

The 49ers are sitting at $4.8 million in salary cap space, so they can easily bump up an offer past the vet minimum for Tartt. But it really just depends how pressed they feel at safety. That is something I don't think they're too worried about. Sure, it is the clearest issue and biggest weakness right now on the defense, but this defense is supposed to be a top-5 unit. If they are indeed that, then they can circumvent the absence of Ward for these first-four games.

In fact, this defense has proven to be elite even with plenty of their key starters out. They looked fine without Fred Warner last year against Seattle, have managed without Tartt when he was a starter there, and stayed afloat last year when their cornerbacks were in shambles. The defense will be fine. This is why DeMeco Ryans gets paid the big bucks and is a head coach in waiting.

Re-signing Tartt will help tighten up their loose ends, but it is not something the 49ers should feel urgent about right now.