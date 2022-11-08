Skip to main content

Jay Glazer Expects the 49ers to Enter a Bidding War for Odell Beckham Jr.

Beckham is extremely famous, and the media would drool all over the 49ers if they sign him.
The 49ers just might add another big name to their roster.

Odell Beckham Jr. will be medically cleared this week following an ACL injury he suffered in the Super Bowl, and the 49ers are expected to be one of many teams that tries to sign him, according to FOX NFL Insider Jay Glazer.

"It's probably going to be a team that can go win a ring right now," Glazer said Sunday on Fox. "I know Von Miller was trying to get him up there to Buffalo, a team like San Francisco, the Dallas Cowboys. And he still has some love for the Rams...I think there’s going to be a big bidding war for Odell."

It's no surprise that the 49ers would show interest in Beckham, considering they just traded four draft picks for Christian McCaffrey. The 49ers are all-in to win a Super Bowl this season, and they're open to adding as many splashy, big-named players as possible.

Beckham certainly wouldn't make the 49ers worse. But would he make them better?

Marginally. He's 30, he doesn't fill a major need and he has torn the same ACL twice since 2020. "For NFL WR’s who have a first time ACL tear, research shows a significant decrease in most performance metrics," tweeted Dr. Nirav Pandya, Associate Professor of UCSF Orthopedic Surgery. "A revision ACL (second time), can impact those metrics even more. It’s hard at that position due to the stress on the knee."

I'm thinking there's a less-splashy, more-impactful move the 49ers could make.

