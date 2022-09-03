Jimmy Garoppolo Considered Asking the 49ers to Release him

Such a bizarre year it's been with the 49ers and Jimmy Garoppolo.

The goal was to get him traded so that he can get the opportunity to remain a starter in the league. Then came his throwing shoulder surgery that immediately made him an unattractive commodity. With every team settled at the quarterback position, there was no point for anyone to entertain a trade with the 49ers for Garoppolo. Waiting for him to be released was the only way for Garoppolo to be a player of interest.

And that is something Garoppolo actually considered when a trade market didn't develop, which he ultimately didn't think was the correct move.

"That just wasn't the way I wanted to go," Garoppolo said. "There was a thought of that at one point, trust me there was, but that came and went and I don't know things just kind of kept falling into place. And I'm one of those people that I don't really want to ruffle the feathers too much here and there and I kind of want to just go with the flow. And that's kind of the way the training camp was going and I was happy with it. And like I said, things worked out and I'm happy now.”

Hearing Garoppolo consider asking for a release is not shocking. It was more or less the logical thing for him to do, which was a surprise to me that he didn't do it a week after training camp occurred. I fully expected him to ask for a release. He likely kept it real with himself knowing full well that no team out there was going to sign him to be the starter. It was most likely going to be a competition and getting up to speed with a new playbook and building rapport with players takes time.

As much as I criticize the 49ers retaining Garoppolo, this really is the best option for him. In fact, it was the ONLY option. Taking a lucrative backup contract has been the new movement for quarterbacks in the last several years. They take the deal and then hit the open market the following year to find themselves a starting job. If Mitchell Trubisky and Marcus Mariota can do it, then Garoppolo will be able to next year.

Plus, it is not impossible for Garoppolo to be traded this season. Injuries can still happen or a team can be underwhelmed with their starting quarterback and look to Garoppolo as their answer. All Garoppolo would have to do is waive his no-trade clause. But ultimately I think he is going to stand pat unless a really enticing opportunity presents itself. The 49ers and Garoppolo are happy he is back despite the unprecedented route it took to get here.

"I think things worked out for the best," Garoppolo said. "It was a lot of ups and downs, rocky roads here and there, but I think throughout the whole thing, me, I'm happy with where I'm at, happy to be with the Niners. I think Niners are happy to have me back and I think things are working out pretty well.”