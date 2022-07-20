Jimmy Garoppolo Reportedly Will be Fully Cleared by mid-August

Trading Jimmy Garoppolo continues to look like a fantasy for the 49ers.

Garoppolo is set to be fully cleared to practice with no limitations by mid-August, according to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network.

"I'm told Jimmy Garoppolo saw Dr. Neal ElAttrache, the respected surgeon who did his surgery to repair a torn capsule in his throwing shoulder earlier in this offseason. That was over the last several days," said Rapoport.

"He is progressing extremely well, working with a physical therapist everyday, doing exactly what needs to be done. It is all positive and expectations is he'll be fully cleared. In other words, able to make all the throws 40 yards down the field and more. At about mid-August, that is the expectation I'm told. The 49ers are thrilled with where Jimmy Garoppolo is as far as his health. The rotator cuff, that is expected to be stronger when he gets through all of this. But anyway, we are not going to get any answer on where he is going to be playing until he is fully and finally physically cleared."

I am sure the 49ers are "thrilled" for Garoppolo the person being healthy, but I bet they are shaking their heads that Garoppolo is stuck with them until about the third preseason game. That means questions regarding Garoppolo will continually be asked to Kyle Shanahan and the rest of the team for another month. I am sure they are looking forward to it given how they all handled the questions about a quarterback controversy last year irritably.

Garoppolo not being good for another month, assuming one more month is all it takes, gunks up the trade market yet again for the 49ers. There is just no way the Seahawks will inquire on a trade nor the Browns regardless of what happens with Deshaun Watson. Forget any sleeper team too. The only chance of a trade would've happened had Garoppolo been cleared in the next week, so that he can get into training camp with his new team right from the start.

There is one little gleam of light that can occur with a midseason trade should the 49ers retain him into the season. But that is just so far into the future and just unnecessary. I have maintained since March that cutting Garoppolo will be the only and best option the 49ers have to enact. Perhaps they do it once Garoppolo is cleared in mid-August and he will request a trade like I suggested the other week.

Either way, this circus show will continue for at least another month.