John Lynch Denies that 49ers tried to Trade for Jamal Adams

Grant Cohn

49ers general manager John Lynch went radio silent the past two months. Didn’t say a word about head coach Kyle Shanahan’s contract extension or Deebo Samuel’s broken foot or Raheem Mostert’s raise.

Instead, Lynch broke his silence Monday to address Jamal Adams, who isn’t even on the 49ers -- the Seahawks traded for him on Sunday. And according to reports, the 49ers were interested in trading for Adams, too.

“Totally inaccurate,” Lynch told NBCSN Bay Area’s Matt Maiocco. “We did not ever make a call about the player.”

Here are my thoughts about Lynch’s statement.

1. He’s alive!

I was getting worried. He hadn’t tweeted or said anything publicly since May 23. I almost organized a search party.

2. I stand by my report.

The 49ers absolutely were interested in Adams, and a trade between them and the Jets was “picking up steam,” as I reported. Then, both the 49ers and Seahawks inquired about Adams, according to Sports Illustrated’s Corbyn Smith. And on Monday morning, ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler reported that the 49ers, Seahawks and Cowboys all were “in on” on Adams. 

Lynch can say what he wants, but we know what we know.

3. Lynch may have parsed words.

He said the 49ers didn’t call the Jets about Adams. Does that mean the 49ers texted the Jets instead? Or did the Jets call the 49ers? A follow-up question would have been good. Either way, the 49ers were interested in Adams.

4. I understand why Lynch would deny this report.

If he didn’t deny it, he would have to sit down with current strong safety Jaquiski Tartt and have quite an awkward conversation. I’m sure Tartt and his agent would be furious. And I’m guessing Lynch never expected this report to leak in the first place.

5. I understand why Lynch didn’t do this trade.

He probably never intended to offer two first-round picks, which is what the Seahawks sent the Jets in exchange for Adams. Lynch probably thought no team would offer that much. I’m guessing the 49ers offered the Jets one first-round pick and Tartt, and the Jets said no.

6. If Lynch wasn’t even interested in Adams, then I question his ability as a general manager.

Adams is a difference-maker and he’s only 24. Lynch should at least have reached out to the Jets and learned what they would want in return for him. And that’s exactly what the 49ers did, according to multiple reports.

Not reaching out to the Jets would have been gross negligence.

Lynch is not a negligent general manager. He knows what he’s doing. He should give himself more credit.

