Skip to main content

John Lynch Says 49ers Believe Trey Lance is "Ready"

Trey Lance is "ready" according to John Lynch and the 49ers, but they haven't backed up those words with their actions.

Trey Lance is poised to be the starting quarterback of the 49ers in 2022.

While the 49ers haven't outright named him the starter, they do express how much faith and hype they have with Lance. It occurred at the NFL scouting combine, the NFL owners meetings, and now it has occured Monday the pre-draft press conference. 

"We are great believers in what Trey Lance brings to the table," said Lynch. "We believe he's ready. He's going to have to show that. I think he's ready to show that to us, show that to his teammates, and show that to the world. We're excited for that opportunity that he has."

Well said by Lynch to publicly give Lance the vote of confidence. This is what he, Kyle Shanahan, and any other coach should be doing with him. Building up his confidence is just as important as the off-field work that Lance is putting in right now. They need him to come into training camp feeling saucy. If this is going to be his team, he needs to feel it and exude that confidence.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

However, Jimmy Garoppolo is still on the roster.

That gunks up the works of having Lance start in 2022. Until Garoppolo is off the roster, or whenever the 49ers finally outright declare it publicly, then Lance cannot be fully locked in as the starter. Before talking about the belief in Lance, Lynch curiously mentioned "competition." He stated that the 49ers "always believe in competition," which makes me wonder if the 49ers at this point are now adapting a new plan with Garoppolo.

Perhaps, they want him in training camp to compete with Lance. To see if Lance can be pushed and show that he can take the job himself rather than be gifted it. Since trading Garoppolo was a complete failure, and trading him during training camp is also bleak, they could see retaining him for training camp and even beyond as more beneficial. 

It certainly would be an interesting way to go about it, but not one that would be the most wise. At that point, it would just cause or have the risk of causing division since Garoppolo has a lot of love and loyalty from other players in the locker room. If Lynch is speaking the truth that the 49ers believe Lance is ready, then they will cut Garoppolo without him seeing much, if any, of the field for practice.

All the 49ers do at this point is talk, but don't actually show their belief in Lance. So long as Garoppolo remains, it cannot be ruled out that they run it back with him. Everything the 49ers say means little right now until they back it up with their actions regarding belief in Lance.

In This Article (1)

San Francisco 49ers
San Francisco 49ers

My Post - 2022-04-06T120618.274
News

John Lynch "Absolutely" Views a Scenario With Jimmy Garoppolo on the 49ers in 2022

By Jose Luis Sanchez III41 minutes ago
USATSI_17516902
News

49ers Officially Pick up Nick Bosa's Fifth-Year Option

By Jose Luis Sanchez III1 hour ago
USATSI_17251278
News

Should the 49ers Package Jimmy Garoppolo in a Trade With Deebo Samuel?

By Jose Luis Sanchez III20 hours ago
My Post - 2022-04-24T092814.216
News

Why Deebo Samuel Has Rejected the 49ers

By Grant CohnApr 24, 2022
My Post - 2022-04-23T113949.335
News

How the 49ers Will Replace Deebo Samuel if They Trade Him

By Grant CohnApr 23, 2022
USATSI_17417600
News

Trading Deebo Samuel Would be a Massive Mistake by the 49ers

By Jose Luis Sanchez IIIApr 23, 2022
USATSI_17596958
News

Is Deebo Samuel's Trade Request From the 49ers Truly Based on his Usage?

By Jose Luis Sanchez IIIApr 22, 2022
My Post - 2022-04-22T131956.035
News

What Deebo Samuel is Worth in a Trade

By Grant CohnApr 22, 2022