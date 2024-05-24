All 49ers

Klay Kubiak Explains His Role as the 49ers' Pass Game Coordinator

Grant Cohn

Feb 4, 2024; Las Vegas, NV, USA; Detailed view of San Francisco 49ers helmet. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports / Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports
SANTA CLARA -- Last season, the 49ers' pass game coordinator was Klint Kubiak.

Now, he's the offensive coordinator for the New Orleans Saints. And his replacement as the 49ers pass game coordinator is his little brother, Klay Kubiak.

The 49ers have a pipeline of Kubiaks.

This week, Klay was asked what he'll do as the pass game coordinator. Here's what he said.

Q: What does the change in title entail for you in terms of change in responsibility?

KUBIAK: "It will probably be a little bit more holistic -- passing game all around, dealing with all the skill position groups a little more closely, which I've kind of been doing the past couple years as well. I've been with quarterbacks but kind of had my hand in a lot of things. I guess just expanding the role a little bit. A little bit more responsibility in some areas."

Q: Is this the same role that Klint had last year?

KUBIAK: "Yeah, I guess so. Klint and I worked together really closely. I guess it's the same role."

Q: Even though your title is the pass game coordinator, are you still working on run stuff, too?

KUBIAK: "Absolutely. It all ties together. It starts with formations. It starts with our scheme and how we want to tie runs into play actions and protections and all those things. It all ties together. Brian Griese, Chris Foerster, we all do a good job of working together to try to make our offensive install look like what we're going to be in the season."

