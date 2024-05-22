Kyle Shanahan, Brock Purdy are Thrilled Nick Bosa is at 49ers OTA Practices
Plenty of key starters on the San Francisco 49ers were missing from OTA practices.
However, one player who usually skips out on them surprisingly showed up and participated. That player is Nick Bosa. This is a phase of the offseason that he never participates in, so it was shocking to see him out there and not other key starters on the 49ers.
I think Bosa being out there makes up for everyone who isn't. His presence at OTAs is certainly something that has Kyle Shanahan thrilled about.
“I love Nick being around, love him getting a chance to do football with the guys and stuff," said Shanahan. "I think Nick's first year here after the Super Bowl, his first offseason, we had Covid. The next year after the offseason, he had a torn ACL and the year after that he was in contract stuff. I believe that's right. And then this is the first year that it has kind of just been a totally normal year. And I think the one year that it was like that he came to a few OTAs, didn't come to all of them, but if he didn't just come to minicamp. So I'm glad he is here the first week and hopefully it'll continue.”
Shanahan wasn't the only one who was thrilled to see Bosa out there. It meant a great deal to starting quarterback Brock Purdy as well.
"I mean, it's sweet. You could tell it means something to him," said Purdy. "To show up phase three, practicing on the field, it's pretty special. For all of us to see that, it's like ‘All right, if Bosa is taking it serious, then we all should.’ But regardless, being out in the field, giving our guys looks, the offensive line looks, for myself, pocket movement, all that kind of stuff, it's huge. And like I said, you can't get enough reps of it. But for him to be back in the building around the guys, it means a lot. And so, it makes all of us excited to start rolling for the season.”
Having Bosa out there is everything for the 49ers. When arguably the best player on the team shows up, it sets the tone and should get everyone riled up for practice.