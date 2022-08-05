Kyle Shanahan Doesn't see any Awkwardness With Jimmy Garoppolo at 49ers Practice

Jimmy Garoppolo has been working out to the side for practically every 49ers practice. Typically he is the first one out on the field before the team gets out there and he doesn't stay out there for the entire time of practice.

His presence has definitely not gone unnoticed by the fans in attendance as he attracts quite the cheers and such when he's there. Quite the bizarre situation the 49ers have right now since it is unheard of before. Awkwardness could definitely arise from this, especially if Trey Lance is struggling with Garoppolo looking sharp throwing.

However, Kyle Shanahan doesn't see any awkwardness with Garoppolo at 49ers practice.

"It doesn't come up with anything. We have a really good relationship with Jimmy," said Shanahan at his press conference. "There's no secret here of what the situation is. I think he fully understands the situation, so we make the best of it. And Jimmy's out there, he's feeling better and better each day. I still see him. We've got a real good relationship with Jimmy, he's done some really good things here, so fans getting pumped with him and our players still love seeing him, it doesn't surprise me at all."

As wild of a situation the 49ers have right now with Garoppolo right there, I never got the sense that it is one. Being at practice a couple of times this week clearly didn't feel like it was an issue. On the surface, this is an unprecedented scenario. I doubt other teams would handle this situation the same way or will ever find themselves in something similar. But the 49ers are doing okay with separating Garoppolo from the team.

"You have to report (to training camp) with the rules of the NFL today, so we made it the best for both. If Jimmy wanted to be in every single meeting and wanted to do everything , then for sure we would let him. I would guess that isn't what he would want totally and when we asked him, that was accurate. He didn't totally want that. He's just trying to get his body ready for the next situation he gets into."

Garoppolo looks like he is fully healed from his offseason shoulder surgery. There's good zip on the ball when he throws and he doesn't seem to feel any effects from the surgery. What baffles me is that the 49ers do not allow the media to record his workouts. Wouldn't it behoove them to get videos of him out there for any team that could be watching? Imagine if the Steelers saw multiple videos of him from multiple practices while they are stuck with Mitchell Trubisky who is stinking it up in training camp. You'd have to think real hard about it if you're the Steelers.

If the 49ers are smart, they'll ease up that restriction. Until then, Garoppolo will continue to be out there as a player patiently waiting for an opportunity to come calling.