Kyle Shanahan Explains the 49ers' Success of Offense

One of my favorite things about Kyle Shanahan is how reluctantly he praises Jimmy Garoppolo.

Not because I have something against Garoppolo as a person -- he's quite endearing and professional. I just happen to share Shanahan's lack of enthusiasm for Garoppolo's play.

Take this exchange between Shanahan a reporter from today's conference call.

REPORTER: "Offensively, it looks like the unit was really sharp yesterday. I mean, are they playing at an ultimate level right now that you like to see? Is this like the sharpest QB Jimmy Garoppolo’s been playing in years?"

SHANAHAN: “Yeah, I think we're getting better each week. Jimmy didn't get to play very much last year and when he did, he didn't get to play with the guys, everyone else also. So I feel like, kind of what I was trying to say last night a little bit, even though we have had some injuries, for the most part, the same group's been out there. They've gotten a lot of reps together playing, and they've just gotten crisper at that. And we’ve got guys who always make plays. We’ve got a bunch of playmakers. I think we've just gotten better at not hurting ourselves and the less we hurt ourselves, think the more we produce in yards and points.”

Notice how Shanahan immediately used the word "we," and said the offense is getting better, not Garoppolo. Shanahan said the supporting cast has improved and stayed healthy. Then he said the 49ers have a bunch of playmakers, which is true -- Deebo Samuel, George Kittle and Brandon Aiyuk probably are the best trio of offensive weapons in the NFL. Lots of quarterbacks would look good throwing to them.

The only thing Shanahan praised about Garoppolo was his recent stretch of not turning the ball over as much as he used to. And he's limiting his turnovers because the 49ers are limiting his pass attempts, which reduces the opportunities they have to get the ball to their elite playmakers. And that's why Garoppolo is a mere game manager, and lots of quarterbacks could do what he's doing right now.

I agree with Shanahan.