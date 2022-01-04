Kyle Shanahan says Josh Norman Starting is “Up in the Air”

Josh Norman stock is plummeting.

He’s starting to fall out of favor with Kyle Shanahan. When Norman was penalized for a pass interference against the Texans, it was Shanahan’s decision to bench him.

That may have been the last straw for Shanahan. Norman now finds himself as a toss up to be the No. 2 starting cornerback. Or as Shanahan calls it “up in the air” at starting cornerback.

“I think it's up in the air right now,” said Shanahan. “Especially with Dontae going on COVID, hopefully all the protocols will go right and we can get him back here in five days. But Josh has held up throughout the year. Dontae went in and did a good job and I think Ambry’s been doing really good, once he got his opportunity. And we'll see where Emmanuel's at this week, so hopefully we'll end up having four good options.”

Shanahan was speaking in broader terms as he doesn’t know how COVID is going to impact other players or the players currently on it.

However, if he was so sure Norman was still the starter, then he would’ve said so. He wouldn’t have made it in doubt. Shanahan could’ve said, “If he’s healthy, he’ll be out there,” like he does with any of his players.

But he didn’t.

I think Shanahan is finally realizing that the Norman experiment is not working. And with Ambry Thomas finding his stride, Norman is looking expendable. Emmanuel Moseley has a chance to be active Sunday against the Rams. Should he be able to play, I would suspect that he will start with Thomas opposite of him.

It’s time to flip the page and hand the keys to Thomas. He hasn’t played lights out, but he’s definitely no worse than Norman. Plus, he is part of the 49ers in the long-term. Norman is just a player who was used as duct tape this season.

Moseley and Thomas should be the starter if both are healthy. Trotting out Norman is pointless.