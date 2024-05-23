Leonard Hankerson Explains Why the 49ers Drafted Jacob Cowing
SANTA CLARA -- The 49ers position coaches double as college scouts during the run-up to the NFL Draft.
That means wide receiver coach Leonard Hankerson graded Jacob Cowing's tape and is a big reason the 49ers took him in Round 4 this year. Here's what Hankerson likes about him.
HANKERSON: "He's a heck of a player. What stood out on him is his toughness, his speed, his mentality to run after the catch. He's going to be a change-of-pace guy for us as well. We can throw it to him down the field or we can throw it to him underneath and he can do whatever, any different aspect to catching the ball, handing it to him, screens -- he's just a good tool for us to have."
Q: Do you see how he can bring how he can bring a different dimension to the offense?
HANKERSON: "Of course. You've got Brandon Aiyuk who's about 5'11". Deebo Samuel is about 5'11". Jauan Jennings is 6'2". Ricky Pearsall is 6'1" and then you have Cowing right around 5'8". Just being a smaller, quick-twitch fast guy who ran a 4.3 -- when need that guy with speed over the top who still is able to run a route. That's exactly what he brings to the table. Everything we do in this offense as far as motioning to catch screens, putting guys in the backfield to run jet sweeps, he does it all."
ME: When you're watching college tape before the draft, how rare is it to find a player who runs the full route tree?
HANKERSON: "It's very rare because in college ball, they don't do as much as we do. So it's tough on me when I'm grading wide receivers because I have to see the skill set that they do have rather than knock them for the route tree. Now, if you get a certain guy who hasn't done it and he's like a running back and you're trying to predict that he can be a receiver, I don't know if he can do it. But when you see the movement skills, you see he can use his feet and his hands, then it's easy to project because now it's all about getting him coached up with the right techniques,