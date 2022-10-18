Luckily the Falcons Trap Wasn't Sprung Too Tightly

As predicted, the Falcons ran the ball well.

As predicted, injuries caught up to the 49ers defense.

As predicted, playing football on artificial turf is still the devil.

Lots more injuries ensured that the 49ers wouldn't escape the Falcons trap, but luckily they might get many of them quickly back.

Unlike my prediction, the 49ers special teams played pretty well. Ray-Ray McCloud had very nice 35-yard punt return that he almost took to pay dirt. The biggest miscue was Mitch Wishnowsky outkicking his coverage on a 59-yard punt that allowed a 29-yard return.

Unlike my prediction, the 49ers weren't able to run the ball. At the very least, they were unwilling to try to run much, after Jeff Wilson Jr. lost a fumble-six.

Jimmy Garoppolo played pretty well. He wasn't free from blame, but he wasn't the reason for the loss. Cornerbacks A.J. Terrell and Casey Hayward getting injured, to make the Falcons the third heavily banged up secondary the 49ers have faced in the last three weeks sure didn't hurt. Let's call this one yet to be determined.

Unlike my prediction, the weapons largely let Garoppolo down. Charlie Woerner's drop was egregious. McCloud's drop wasn't much better. George Kittle flattened his route, instead of going to the corner. Jake Brendel is pretty far from a weapon, but his "holding" penalty, which was more of trip, was uber costly late in the game. The deep throw to Brandon Aiyuk down the middle was underthrown, but catchable.

Garopollo had plenty of off target throws. The one that was picked after being intended for Deebo Samuel was high, although it also looked like uncalled defensive pass interference. Several others were caused by pressure in his face. The interception to end the first half was understandable, but still not on target. Overall, a pretty good game from the 49ers quarterback.

The big three of Samuel (79 yards), Kittle (83 yards) and Aiyuk (83 yards and two touchdowns) put up good numbers, but weren't used often enough in the big play attempts.

Getting away from running the ball was probably a mistake. So was the lack of urgency, with very little hurry up, late in the game. Other than that, I'm not really ready to indict Kyle Shanahan. Missing Trey Lance, Mike McGlinchey, Elijah Mitchell and big Trent Williams is a lot for any offensive coordinator to overcome. Would I like to see more of Jordan Mason, Danny Gray and Tyrion Davis-Price? You bet! But we know how Shanahan likes to protect his rookies.

It was tough loss, but I'm confident the 49ers will bounce back. The Chiefs are a very tough opponent, but the game is back at Levi's and most of the guys who got injured in Atlanta look as if they might be back, other than Talanoa Hufanga who entered the concussion protocol on Monday. Hufanga might be able to play, but not likely. Maybe Jimmie Ward will be able to play with club? More to be revealed in my Chiefs preview article later this week, but if the Colts could the Chiefs, then the 49ers certainly can beat them as well.