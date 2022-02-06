Skip to main content
Team(s)
San Francisco 49ers, Miami Dolphins

Dolphins to Hire 49ers Offensive Coordinator Mike McDaniel as Head Coach

We'll find out soon all the ways this move will affect the 49ers.

The 49ers just lost their offensive coordinator.

Mike McDaniel will be the next head coach of the Miami Dolphins, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter. This news comes as no surprise, as McDaniel was the favorite to land the job. That most likely was why the 49ers recently hired Anthony Lynn as their assistant head coach. Lynn has experience as an offensive coordinator and run game coordinator, which were McDaniel's two responsibilities with the 49ers.

In addition to Lynn, the 49ers still could hire an offensive coordinator to fill McDaniel's position, and Pep Hamilton is a natural candidate. Hamilton was Lynn's quarterback coach on the Chargers when Lynn was their head coach. In 2020, Hamilton worked Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert when he was a rookie. Currently, Hamilton is the quarterback coach and passing game coordinator for the Houston Texans. The 49ers could hire him or someone else to be their offensive coordinator soon, although head coach Kyle Shanahan almost certainly will continue to call plays.

It will be interesting to see which players and coaches McDaniel will bring with him to the Dolphins. It's possible he'll want to bring running back Raheem Mostert or guard Laken Tomlinson, both of whom will be free agents this offseason. It's also possible McDaniel will want to trade for Jimmy Garoppolo, because Garoppolo knows his system, and the Dolphins quarterback, Tua Tagovailoa, gets injured often. Of course, so does Garoppolo, but two injury-prone quarterbacks are better than one, I guess.

Read More

We'll find out soon all the ways this move will affect the 49ers.

My Post (20)
News

Dolphins to Hire 49ers Offensive Coordinator Mike McDaniel as Head Coach

51 seconds ago
My Post (90)
News

Realistic Expectations for Trey Lance in 2022

1 hour ago
My Post (89)
News

Bears Hire Former 49ers Special Teams Coach Richard Hightower

3 hours ago
USATSI_17619802
News

Observations of the 49ers at Their Final Pro Bowl Practice

Feb 5, 2022
My Post (78)
News

5 Players the 49ers Could Trade This Offseason

Feb 5, 2022
My Post (61)
News

49ers Hire Anthony Lynn as Assistant Head Coach

Feb 4, 2022
USATSI_17517837
News

Who on the 49ers Exceeded Expectations the Most in 2021?

Feb 4, 2022
My Post (56)
News

Who Will Be the 49ers Backup Quarterback Next Season?

Feb 4, 2022