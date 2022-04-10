Mike McGlinchey Appears to Have Lost Significant Weight

McGlinchey had to rehabilitate for months before he could resume weight lifting, so he probably experienced significant muscle atrophy.

The 49ers still haven't said when they expect Mike McGlinchey to return from the quad tear he suffered last season. But from the looks of his latest picture on Instagram, it could take him a while to make it all the way back to the starting lineup.

McGlinchey currently looks like a 250-pound tight end, not a 310-pound offensive tackle. Which is alarming, because McGlinchey has had issues putting on and keeping on weight throughout his career. In 2020, his weight dropped to 285 pounds during the season, and regularly got knocked over by defensive ends and even defensive backs.

So in 2021, McGlinchey worked hard to bulk back up to 310 pounds, as he acknowledged he was too light and too weak the season prior. But eight games into 2021, he tore his quad completely off the bone -- an extremely serious injury. It can end an athlete's career.

McGlinchey had to rehabilitate for months before he could resume weight lifting, so he probably experienced significant muscle atrophy in his legs. And he didn't have the strongest legs before this injury.

How long will it take him to regain the strength he used to have?

To be fair, the season starts in five months, so McGlinchey has lots of time to lift and eat and prepare himself for the season opener. But it's starting to look like he won't be ready Week 1. It's starting to look like his recovery could drag into the season.

Frankly, he looks closer to retirement than a return to the field.

Hopefully that's just an optical illusion.