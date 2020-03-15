NFL Draft 2020: Five (More) Pac-12 Prospects 49ers Should Consider

The sports world is currently at a standstill. But that doesn’t mean draft talk has to stop. The 49ers have just one pick (31st overall) in the first four rounds. That limits a lot of the prospects they could potentially pick. Of course, they can always make some trades to replenish their stock and open up their draft wishlist.

Despite being the closest geographically, Pac-12 prospects are probably the most unexplored of the Power-5 conferences. There still are, however, plenty of quality prospects that could help the team. Here are another five Pac-12 candidates that could fit with the 49ers’ draft plans.

Laviska Shenault, Wide Receiver, Colorado

Despite having drafted the best wide receiver of all time, the 49ers have struggled with picking mediocre contributors at the position in the 2000s. In fact, since the team drafted Michael Crabtree, the franchise has consistently missed at the position. Many fans will have reservations with picking a wide receiver in the first round.

But if they open themselves to possibly be hurt again, they could be rewarded with a game-changing pass catcher. One receiver that can quickly fix all the wrongs from past drafts is Colorado wide receiver Laviska Shenault. After coming onto the scene with a stellar sophomore season in which he had 1,126 all-purpose yards and 11 touchdowns, Shenault came back down to earth in 2019.

Yet, his “down” year was better than most of the NCAA. Despite being the defense’s main focus, Shenault still had 764 receiving yards (10th best in the Pac-12). He has top-15 pick skills, but likely will be drafted near the 49ers’ 31st pick due to the volume of this elite wide receiver class. Shenault is similar to Deebo Samuel in that he can be utilized all over the field, including the backfield, and still succeed.

San Francisco’s offense was unstoppable when Samuel was on, but when he was shut down, the team struggled. Shenault would add more physicality to the offense, while also providing a reliable presence at all three wide receiver positions. Also for fun, imagine what head coach Kyle Shanahan can do with the most versatile receiver in the draft.

Isaiah Hodgins, Wide Receiver, Oregon State

If Shenault does not make it to the 49ers, or if they trade-back/pick someone else, a later round wide receiver would become a bigger need. Depth began to wear thin last season as Marquise Goodwin, Trent Taylor and Jalen Hurd were hurt, and Dante Pettis was ineffective.

Even after sitting out all last season, injury questions with Hurd and Taylor remain. Goodwin is also likely on the move and who knows what happens with Pettis. The 49ers need to pick another receiver to partner with Samuel and Bourne, and Oregon State’s Isaiah Hodgins would be a great mid-round draft choice. He isn’t the perfect prospect, but he should be a decent contributor throughout his NFL career.

Hodgins’ profile is likely hurt by Oregon State’s lack of success in his tenure and lack of speed (4.66 40-yard dash). The receiver rarely played nationally televised games and was often the only bright spot. But he’ll have a new team next season, and for the first time in a while, won’t have 100% of the pressure to make every play.

NFL.com’s Lance Zierlein notes Hodgins’ size, competitiveness and awareness as strengths. He’s a very reliable pass-catcher. Zierlein even challenges the reader to find drops on his tape.

Zack Moss, Running Back, Utah

If it seemed like each of the San Francisco running backs' success came in waves, it’s because it is true. Matt Breida, Tevin Coleman and Raheem Mostert all had successful runs as the lead back. But all three are mostly speed backs. The 49ers lack a legitimate bruiser in the backfield to compliment their three speedsters.

Utah running back Zack Moss is more than a power back. He absolutely punishes defenders. Any combination of the four would be tough to stop. Moss has a lot of tread left on those tires. He had 712 carries over his four-year college career, but he wouldn’t be asked to be the lead back with San Francisco. Mostert earned that last postseason. Moss’ job would simply be to power up the middle for tough yardage.

He also wouldn’t be the first Utah running back picked by Shanahan. In his first draft, Shanahan grabbed Joe Williams in the third round. That pick backfired, as Williams never took a regular season snap with the 49ers. The pick was odd at the time and the team quickly moved on.

Moss is a much safer, talented running back. He led the Pac-12 in rushing yards in 2019 and scored at least 10 touchdowns in each of his last three seasons. He’s not much of a receiver, but that will likely not be asked of him. He’s likely a day-two pick. After the first round, the 49ers don’t have a pick until the fifth. But if Moss falls, the team should not hesitate to nab him.

Jaylon Johnson, Cornerback, Utah

Out of all the Utah prospects, cornerback Jaylon Johnson is the most talented, and best fit with San Francisco. The six-foot cornerback contributed all three seasons at Utah, intercepting seven passes. Both Emmanuel Moseley and Ahkello Witherspoon were exposed throughout the 2019 season. They made great plays, but also made costly mistakes.

While possibly needing to fill that starting spot, the 49ers also might need to start grooming a replacement at No. 1 corner for whenever Richard Sherman’s production begins to drop off. Johnson would not only step into the starting lineup, he would be able to learn from Sherman, who revolutionized being a physical cornerback.

NFL.com praises Johnson’s communication and press coverage, but knocks his overreactions. Simply put, Johnson is a young, inexperienced corner, but has the tools to succeed. Who better to help elevate his game than Sherman? Johnson would be a surefire first round pick if it weren’t for his recent labrum surgery. This could lead to a potential fall to the 49ers at 31. If he is there, the 49ers should sprint to the podium to take him.

Colby Parkinson, Tight End, Stanford

The 49ers picked a Stanford tight end last draft, Kaden Smith, but he was promptly cut and finished a surprisingly productive rookie season with the Giants. As usual, Stanford has another draftable tight end. Colby Parkinson, a six-foot-7 monster, is a defensive back’s nightmare.

Quarterbacks simply just have to do their best Chris Paul impression as Parkinson catches any alley-oop thrown his way. He can body any cornerback and get himself open. Drafting Parkinson would not be to have a potential George Kittle replacement. Kittle is irreplaceable and Parkinson does not have his skillset. What Parkinson’s role would be is to open up the 49ers’ offense.

Even if he really is just a jump-ball target, wouldn’t that be worth it? Teams would be forced to put their tallest, most physical defender on him, which would free up Kittle and Samuel. There are concerns with Parkinson’s blocking ability. NFL.com labels him a tall slot receiver. But any concerns about his blocking should be forgotten when watching his highlight tape.