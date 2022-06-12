Nick Bosa is a Favorite to win 2022 Defensive Player of the Year Award

Entering a contract year, Nick Bosa is primed for another monstrous season that can earn him the Defensive Player of the Year award.

2021 was yet another season of dominance by Nick Bosa.

The guy just continues to be an unstoppable force. Not even double teams can hold him back as he was the most double teamed edge rusher in the league, per Pro Football Focus. It is only a matter of time before Bosa reels in the accolades warranted for his tremendous talent.

One accolade that is within reach this season is the Defensive Player of the Year award. Bosa is a favorite to win the award as he has the third-best odds to take it home at +1500 per DraftKings Sportsbook. The only other players ahead of him are obviously Aaron Donald, Myles Garrett, and T.J. Watt who are tied with +700 odds. Then it is Micah Parsons after at +1000.

Taking a bet on Bosa is pretty solid and one that you can hang your hat on. For starters, the value is alluring. Knowing that Bosa is entering a contract year, assuming he doesn't get extended beforehand, he is primed to go on an absolute tear to earn a lucrative deal. I don't think it would be advisable to bet against that. Bosa has never given reason to be doubted about with his performances, so it is a lock practically that he will be one of the best defensive players next season.

The only issue here is his injury history. That is where the concern with him lies is that he does have a history of suffering significant injuries. Even still, Bosa is a player who will rightfully contend for the Defensive Player of the Year award.

The competition will be tough for him given the names I listed earlier, but Bosa is in line to win it because the 49ers are a better defense than any of those other players' teams. Bosa being the lead star player on an elite defense, especially one that can make the playoffs, will be a clear statement to give the nod to win the award.

Would you take a bet on Bosa to win it?