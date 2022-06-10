One Overlooked Benefit With Jake Brendel as the 49ers Starting Center

Should the 49ers make it official, there is one overlooked benefit with Jake Brendel as the starting center.

Jake Brendel is the favorite to become the starting center.

At least, as of right now he is. With the way players and coaches talk about him, you get the impression that he’s already penciled in as the starter. After all he was the backup to Alex Mack last year, so they’re going to give him the first crack.

Going from Mack to Brendel is certainly a huge downgrade, but then again the 49ers don’t have any other options. Daniel Brunskill is capable, but is mediocre at it. Leaving him at right guard is the best course of action, which leaves rookies such as Nick Zakelj to potentially stake a claim. Tapping into free agency and going after J.C. Tretter doesn’t look like an option for the 49ers either, especially with their salary cap up against it. Brendel looks like the best option right now.

That benefit is the rapport Brendel has built with Trey Lance.

“I got to spend a lot of time with Jake,” said Lance. “Obviously, I took all my reps pretty much with Jake and Jimmy [Garoppolo] was with Alex [Mack] last year. Obviously sad, I wanted to play with Alex for sure, but I’m super excited for Jake. Jake's three lockers down from me. We’re together, one of the first two guys in every morning, Jake is and I know he's one of the last guys to leave, so he works super hard and his athletic ability is one thing I think that stands out about him.”

The quarterback to center exchange needs to have sound synchronization. Hiccups cannot be afforded as that leads to putting the ball on the ground. Having a full season of practices getting snaps off with each other is definitely a beneficial factor. Now, it isn’t going to play a major role in his blocking ability by any means, but taking care of the football comes first.

Just remember where the 49ers were at in 2020 with their rotation of centers. It was abysmal. I recall the musical chairs they played at center with Brunskill, Hroniss Grasu, etc. and there was constant issues with the snaps. Brendel and Lance won’t or shouldn’t have that.

This certainly has to play a part in why Brendel is the lead horse in getting the first crack at becoming the heir apparent to Mack. The fact he was the backup and has rapport with the new starting quarterback matters. Plus, the offensive line coach and run game coordinator Chris Foerster has been familiar with him since his time in Miami.

For the 49ers’ sake, they better hope Brendel pans out.