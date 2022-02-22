One Reason Tom Brady Wouldn't Want to Join the 49ers

Tom Brady to the 49ers is a hot topic of discussion, but would Brady even want to be traded to San Francisco?

Tom Brady continues to be connected to the San Francisco 49ers.

And much like when this topic first started, there is nothing to substantiate with this. There is ZERO sources or anything reputable being tied with Brady and the 49ers. Everything has been strictly hypothetical, which is typical offseason mumbo jumbo.

I have already written about why Brady coming to the 49ers is nothing but a pipe dream a couple weeks ago. But what I didn't do is look at it from the standpoint of Brady. Being traded to the team he grew up watching and a team that is primed for Super Bowl contention makes sense for him.

However, there is one reason to consider why Brady wouldn't want to join the 49ers.

That reason is due to rejection.

Back when Brady was a free agent two years ago he wanted to join up with the 49ers. They were his first choice before the Buccaneers ended up winning his favor. Alas, the 49ers elected not to pursue Brady after consideration. They decided that sticking with Jimmy Garoppolo, fresh off of a Super Bowl appearance, was the best move for them going forward.

Boy, were the 49ers wrong about that. And since they were wrong in rejecting Brady, that is definitely going to tug at his emotional strings. Brady is a petty player. Having the 49ers tell him that they do not want him and would prefer his former backup is surely something Brady feels a type of way towards.

Remember, this is the guy who had the infamous "You're sticking with that mother ****!?" when a team in free agency rejected him. While it was never totally clear who he referenced, you can't rule out that he was talking about Garoppolo and the 49ers since they were ones Brady was looking to sign at.

To add to how petty Brady can be, look at his retirement essay that he posted on social media. Not a lick of mention about the Patriots, Bill Belichick, or Robert Kraft. All of the praise was strictly with the Buccaneers. The way Brady left the Patriots is not unforgotten to him. Even though he spent almost his entire career there, he could not get over the drama there to give a simple thanks.

Given all of that, I am hard pressed to believe he will want to join the 49ers, especially now that is tougher to do so. It isn't as easy as a free agent visit. Now a trade will need to be conducted along with multiple other factors that need to fall into place to make it happen.

Ultimately, I believe Brady is done. And if he did think of coming out of retirement, he would not go to the team that basically told him "no thanks, we like your former backup better."

Brady to the 49ers is never happening.