49ers Trading for Tom Brady is Nothing but a Pipe Dream

Tom Brady has left the door open to return from retirement, but under no circumstance is acquiring him realistic for the 49ers.

Let the hypotheticals begin!

The San Francisco 49ers already find themselves in fantasy land just a week and a half removed from their season ending.

It is the beginning of the many hypotheticals that they will be involved in this offseason. This time around it is Tom Brady -- go figure. Brady recently appeared on the "Let's Go!" podcast where he left the door open to return from retirement.

"I'm just going to take things as they come. I think that's the best way to put it, and I don't think anything, you know, you never say never," said Brady to Jim Gray. "At the same time, I know that ... I feel very good about my decision. I don't know how I'll feel six months from now."

With Brady leaving the door open, it has caused 49ers fans to imagine him with the 49ers.... again. Even my good friend Javier Vega of the 4th and Gold podcast delved into this hypothetical.

While the idea of acquiring the goat is fun, the 49ers trading for Brady is nothing but a pipe dream.

There are just so many variables that come into play to even make the acquisition of Brady feasible. For starters, would the Buccaneers even entertain the 49ers as a trade destination for Brady? Knowing full well that giving Kyle Shanahan Brady would make them a top Super Bowl contender.

Plus, what are the 49ers going to give up? Is their second round pick at No. 61 enough?

They would probably have to kick in a player. Jimmy Garoppolo would be the first player that comes to mind, but the Buccaneers would instantly hang up the phone once the 49ers suggest him. Garoppolo is NOT a fit for the Buccaneers. It would not work. They like to take shots deep with Mike Evans and their slew of weapons. There is no way Bruce Arians is going to want to neuter his offense that way.

Here is another thing to consider: the salary cap.

The 49ers are going to be utilizing most of their cap space when free agency hits in March. Once Garoppolo is off the books, they will extend Deebo Samuel and possibly Nick Bosa. Then they have their own free agents to re-sign and newcomers to add. So if Brady decides in June that he wants to come back and cites the 49ers, there is probably not going to be any space.

Even with a low cost salary in 2022 like Brady's, the 49ers will have already made moves with the guys they have now. They will not have factored budgeting to make Brady fit.

Lastly, Brady mentions "six months from now" on possibly changing his mind. He was just giving a rough estimate, but let's say that is the case. Are the 49ers really going to consider him in August? Not at all. They will have already catered their team to Trey Lance. The same goes for the Buccaneers and whoever they replaced Brady with.

The only way a trade for Brady works is if the 49ers do it within the month. San Francisco can still acquire the rights to his contract even while Brady is retired. The Raiders did that with the Seahawks to acquire Marshawn Lynch. But that is already too risky. Going after Brady now would have to be a full commitment to him and hope he changes his mind to come out of retirement.

Trading for him and hoping he changes his mind while building around Lance is not possible. So all of this is nothing but a pipe dream. It is pure fantasy. An interesting talking point to imagine Brady with the 49ers, but that chance should've been taken advantage of in the 2020 offseason.

This is Trey Lance's team now.