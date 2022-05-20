PFF Gives the 49ers Offseason a C-Plus

Quite a fair grade, if not a generous one.

The draft is over, free agency has winded down and the 49ers roster is mostly set. And the experts are decidedly lukewarm on their offseason moves.

Pro Football Focus recently gave the 49ers a c-plus for their offseason, which is quite a fair grade, if not a generous one.

The 49ers certainly upgraded at cornerback when they signed Charvarius Ward away from the Kansas City Chiefs. They also upgraded their edge rush when they drafted USC defensive end Drake Jackson in Round 2. Plus they boosted their special teams with the signings of Oren Burks, George Odum and Ray-Ray McCloud.

Those were the highlights of the 49ers offseason.

These were the lowlights:

They let Laken Tomlinson and Tom Compton go and downgraded their offensive line.

They let Jaquiski Tartt go and downgraded their safety position.

They let K'Waun Williams go and downgraded their nickelback position.

They let D.J. Jones go and downgraded their run defense.

They let Arden Key go and downgraded their interior rush.

They got in a financial spat with Deebo Samuel which they have yet to resolve.

They failed to trade or release Jimmy Garoppolo.

They didn't use the $25 million in salary-cap space they would have created had they traded or released Garoppolo.

Lots of lowlights.

When you weigh those against the highlights, it seems the 49ers' offseason was filled with more negatives than positives. But if Ward and Jackson are the real deal, and the offensive line gives Lance a chance to improve, and Lance overcomes the 49ers sitting him for most of last year, we could look back at his offseason as a success.

Stay tuned.