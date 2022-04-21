Potential Destinations the 49ers Could Trade Deebo Samuel to

If the 49ers go through with trading Deebo Samuel, then there are several teams who would be heavily in on him.

Deebo Samuel has requested the 49ers to trade him.

It is a toss up as to whether or not they will actually do it. I would lean toward them n not doing it, considering how weakened the offense would be without him. Still, anything could happen. And in an offseason in which star receivers have been traded, Samuel could end up joining that trend. The only question is where?

Here are some potential destinations the 49ers could trade Samuel to.

New York Jets

This one is the most obvious. New York has been wanting an elite wide receiver. What better way to help the development of Zach Wilson than to give him one of the best weapons in the NFL. The Jets were in on Tyreek Hill only to fall flat on their faces with that pursuit. Then there was a report about them closely monitoring the situations of D.K. Metcalf, A.J. Brown and Samuel. I'm sure they're immensely intrigued right now with Samuel requesting a trade and assuredly have made an offer to the 49ers by now or at least inquired.

Samuel would have clear familiarity with the Jets as Mike LaFleur is the offensive coordinator. LaFleur was with Samuel in his first two seasons in the league, so the transition would be fairly smooth in the offense. Trading for Samuel would be a no-brainer for the Jets. They have the salary cap space ($17.8 million), the draft capital to pull the trigger and the clear need. Safe to say the Jets are the most attractive trade partner for the 49ers, especially since they're in the AFC. Acquiring him would be an investment into Wilson as he will have an elite player along with other strong ones in Elijah Moore and Corey Davis.

Indianapolis Colts

Another team to get Samuel out of the NFC and into the AFC are the Indianapolis Colts. Conducting a deal with the Colts is not new to the 49ers as they dealt DeForest Buckner to them two years ago. In fact, this would be practically a deja vu moment should the 49ers actually send Samuel to the Colts. Acquiring Samuel would be perfect for the Colts. They are in desperate need of a wide receiver, even more so than the Jets. All the Colts have is Michael Pittman. He's a solid receiver, but not enough for new quarterback Matt Ryan.

Since Julio Jones is not in the works for the Colts to pair with Ryan, then Samuel would make for a new great tandem with him. Then again, Samuel is the better player by a mile anyway. The Colts should have just enough salary cap space ($13.4 million) to bring in Samuel on a new deal. So they have the perfect fit to give themselves competitive advantage in the division and space to sign him. However, they do not have a first-round pick in the upcoming 2022 draft. That is where the 49ers would throw up the "peace" sign to them. Still, the Colts are in win-now mode, so if they really want Samuel, they could find a way to make it work. Maybe send Buckner back? (sarcasm).

Houston Texans

Continuing the trend of AFC teams is the Houston Texans. Houston does have the salary cap space ($24.5 million) for Samuel in an extension and the need at wide receiver. Plus, Samuel would make a fantastic tag team partner with Brandin Cooks. Samuel is the short-to-intermediate threat, while Cooks is intermediate-to-deep. Lastly, they have the adequate draft capital to surrender to the 49ers. Houston has the third overall pick as well as the thirteenth overall pick.

So the fit, cap space, and draft assets needed all are there to reel in Samuel from the 49ers. Trading for him would be great for the franchise, but I just wonder if the Texans care to make a deal like that. 2021 was a clear tank job by them and 2022 is setup to be another developmental year. The Texans have two picks in the first round, so they may be more keen on drafting a wide receiver than surrendering that same pick and more along with a ton of money. They just cashed out Cooks and it isn't often multiple receivers on the same team have lucrative deals.

Carolina Panthers

Trading within the NFC is assuredly out of the picture for the 49ers. But one team I think that could get them to reconsider is the Carolina Panthers. 2022 is possibly, and I think it is very likely, the final year for head coach Matt Rhule to get it together. If the season is a complete whack job again, he will get fired. How he can make the season an improved and fairly successful one is acquiring Samuel. Carolina has the most salary cap space in the league with $30.1 million. They can easily extend Samuel and give that offense another explosive weapon. Best part of all is that they now ease up the difficulty for whoever their quarterback may be.

Perhaps that quarterback will be Jimmy Garoppolo? The Panthers could end up taking an offensive tackle with their first-round pick and be better set up for an average quarterback. But should they do that, then the draft capital ammo is gone for Samuel. Here is where it can work out: the 49ers receive a stud player from the Panthers. That could be Brian Burns or D.J. Moore. It's a complete stretch for this to happen, but this is what the 49ers could do. Shipping off Garoppolo is still in their plans, so packaging Samuel with him to the Panthers for another stud player of theirs and a haul of picks wouldn't be a bad play here.