Pro Football Focus Analyzes the 49ers' Biggest Weakness

You could make the case that their biggest weakness under head coach Kyle Shanahan has been game management considering the way they've given up double-digit leads in two Super Bowls.

Grant Cohn

Feb 11, 2024; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Kansas City Chiefs defensive tackle Chris Jones (95) pursues San Francisco 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy in Super Bowl LVIII at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports / Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports
The 49ers don't have many weaknesses considering they have arguably the most talented roster tin the NFL.

But if you had to single out one aspect of their roster that's the worst, you'd have to go with their offensive line, specifically their pass protection. Pro Football Focus recently eplained why:

"The 49ers struggled to pass protect last season, culminating with Brock Purdy being pressured on nearly half of his dropbacks in the team’s Super Bowl loss. Their 57.2 team pass-blocking grade ranked 24th in the NFL and was the only facet where they ranked outside the top 12. They need to improve their pass protection in true dropback situations in order to get themselves over the hump and win a championship."

Bingo. They'll never win a championship until they invest more heavily in their offensive line. Because right now, they have one great player at left tackle next to four of the cheapest starters they can find. And that's not a formula for a Lombardi Trophy.

George Kittle frequently has to stay in the backfield and help right tackle Colton McKivitz because he can't block anyone decent by himself. And the 49ers have been looking for a starting right guard for a decade. And their center, Jake Brendel, couldn't set the protections correctly in the Super Bowl and allowed the Chiefs to generate nine unblocked pass rushers.

To address this weakness, the 49ers drafted Dominick Puni in Round 3 and Jarrett Kingston in Round 6.

Not enough.

Grant Cohn

