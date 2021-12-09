Proof that Brandon Aiyuk is Almost Always Open

His numbers are down simply because Jimmy Garoppolo doesn't throw him the ball as much as he should. Doesn't even look his way most of the time.

Brandon Aiyuk's sophomore slump is myth.

Some critics says Aiyuk is having a down season because he's averaging fewer catches and fewer receiving yards than he did his rookie season. They point to the 49ers' most recent game in which Aiyuk caught three passes for 55 yards, but also dropped two balls, and say, "Look, he's inconsistent."

Allow me to dispell this myth.

Aiyuk played an outstanding game in Seattle despite his drops, and is having a terrific sophomore season. His numbers are down simply because Jimmy Garoppolo doesn't throw him the ball as much as he should. Doesn't even look his way most of the time.

Aiyuk was open most of the game against the Seahawks. I counted 12 plays when he beat his man and didn't get the ball. Here were those plays:

1. 11:43 1st Quarter, 3rd and 10 at SF15.

Aiyuk lines up in the slot and runs deep up the seam. The safety in the middle of the field vacates his area to double cover George Kittle and leaves Aiyuk wide open for a potential touchdown. Garoppolo instead throws an incomplete pass over Kittle's head.

2. 8:43 1st Quarter, 1st and 10 at SF23.

Aiyuk lines up tight to the formation, runs out toward the sideline, then turns upfield, then stops on a dime at the first-down marker and looks back at Garoppolo, who has just thrown a panic interception to Bobby Wagner, a linebacker standing 10 yards in front of him.

3. 3:40 1st Quarter, 2nd and 10 at SEA44.

Aiyuk lines up in the slot and runs an out route against zone coverage and is wide open at the 27-yard line. Garoppolo instead checks down to Kyle Juszczyk for a gain of eight.

4. 3:02 2nd Quarter, 3rd and 2 at SEA36.

Aiyuk lines up wide to the left, then runs a deep over route across the field and is open at the 19-yard line. Garoppolo instead checks down to George Kittle, who breaks two tackles and gains 28 yards.

5. 3:49 2nd Quarter, 2nd and 15 at SF31.

Aiyuk lines up in the slot, runs a deep out route to the left and is wide open at the 49ers 47-yard line for a big gain. Garoppolo instead checks down to Jauan Jennings for a gain of eight.

6. 3:11 2nd Quarter, 3rd and 7 at SF39.

Aiyuk lines up in the slot, runs a deep out route to the right and is wide open at the Seahawks 46-yard line for a big gain. Garoppolo instead throws a shorter pass to Trent Sherfield, who has to reach way over his head to catch the ball and gain nine yards.

7. 12:43 4th Quarter, 1st and 10 at SF8.

Aiyuk fakes like he's running an out route, then cuts back to middle of the field with a post route and is wide open at the 28-yard line for huge gain. Garoppolo instead throws a difficult pass into triple coverage to Juszczyk, which he hauls in for a gain of 13.

8. 2:15 4th Quarter, 1st and 10 at SEA44.

Aiyuk lines up wide to the left, runs a curl route at the first-down marker and is open, but Garoppolo throws over the middle to George Kittle, who's also open and gains 14 yards.

9. 2:00 4th Quarter, 1st and 10 at SEA30.

Aiyuk lines up in the slot, runs up the seam and is wide open for an easy touchdown. Garoppolo instead throws short to Kittle, who breaks two tackles and gains 10 yards, but Trent Sherfield commits an illegal block in the back at the end of the play, which negates the gain.

10. 1:51 4th Quarter, 1st and 10 at SEA30.

Aiyuk lines up in the slot, runs an out route to the left and is wide open for a first down. Garoppolo instead throws a quick pass over the middle to Kittle for a gain of seven.

11. 0:27 4th Quarter, 3nd and Goal at the SEA3.

Aiyuk lines up on the left side of the formation, runs a quick out route, then suddenly breaks back to the inside and is open in the end zone for the game-tying touchdown. Garoppolo instead rushes through progressions, looks away from Aiyuk before he's open and forces a pass to Trent Sherfield, who is covered and drops the ball.

12. 0:22 4th Quarter, 4th and Goal at the SEA3.

Aiyuk lines up on the left side of the formation again, runs another quick out route but this time stops, is completely uncovered and there's a clear window over left tackle Trent Williams' head for Garoppolo to throw him the ball. Garoppolo instead throws to his right over backup tackle Tom Compton's head, the pass gets batted down and the 49ers lose.

Watch the full breakdown below.