Ranking the 49ers' Options at Pick No. 13

With the 13th overall pick, or whichever pick the 49ers end up making their first selection, the team needs to prioritize drafting a player at a position that gives the 49ers their best chance to win the 2020 Super Bowl.

The 49ers have needs at wide receiver, cornerback, and on both the offensive and defensive line. The 49ers should prioritize these positions as they relate to bettering the team’s 2020 Super Bowl hopes.

1) Wide Receiver

Receiver more than any other position betters the 49ers' chances to get to and win the Super Bowl. The top-three wide receivers in this draft class are CeeDee Lamb, Jerry Jeudy, and Justin Jefferson.

Lamb, Jeudy, and Jefferson all will be true No. 1 receivers in the NFL. Deebo Samuel is a great No. 2 receiver, and George Kittle is the best tight end in the game. Adding a true No. 1 would take the 49ers' offense to the next level.

In Kyle Shanahan’s system, Andre Johnson and Julio Jones both led the league in receiving yards. I’m not saying that Lamb, Jeudy, or Jefferson will be the next Johnson or Jones. However, as future true No. 1 receivers, I am saying that any of those three would put up big numbers in Shanahan’s system on a yearly basis.

The 49ers will have to throw the ball more in 2020 than they threw it 2019. Opposing defenses will do everything in their power to shut down the 49ers' run game and force the 49ers to beat them through the air.

Additionally, it will be difficult for the 49ers to repeat the defensive success they achieved in 2019. With Buckner gone, the 49ers defense is not as good as it once was.

The 49ers will need to score more points, especially in a vastly improved NFC West. Drafting Lamb, Jeudy, or Jefferson will make scoring more points easier for the 49ers.

Out of Lamb, Jeudy, and Jefferson, I want Lamb. In fact, I’m on record saying that Jimmy Garoppolo will win the 2020 MVP award if the 49ers draft CeeDee Lamb with their pick.

(Read: How Drafting a WR at 13 improves Jimmy G’s MVP Chances).

2) Edge Rusher/Defensive Tackle

If the 49ers do not draft a wide receiver at 13, drafting an edge rusher or defensive tackle would benefit the team this upcoming season more so than a corner or offensive lineman would.

Second to Jimmy Garoppolo staying healthy, the 49ers' success is completely tied to their ability to get after opposing quarterbacks. With the loss of DeForest Buckner, there are reasons to believe the 49ers' pass rush will take a step back.

Nick Bosa will face double teams all seaosn long, so the pass rush will have to rely on Dee Ford and Arik Armstead. Ford has ongoing knee issues, and Armstead has had only one good pass-rushing season. Can the 49ers really count on Ford or Armstead?

The 49ers need Ford on the field. Their splits with and without Ford are drastic. And there is no pure speed rusher on the roster other than Ford, and because of that I believe K’Lavon Chaisson might be a surprise pick at 13.

49ers regular season numbers with and without Ford:

Opponents points per game: 15.6 with / 22.5 without

Sacks per game: 3.9 with / 1.5 without

Opponents passing yards: 142.5 with / 213 without

The 49ers need to ensure that the defense does not take a step back, and the best way to do that is to make sure the 49ers get after quarterbacks the same way they did in 2019.

If the 49ers pass rush isn’t as effective, the secondary will definitely see a huge decrease in performance. Drafting South Carolina defensive tackle Javon Kinlaw to replace Buckner, or drafting Chaisson would be a smart move for the 49ers.

3) Cornerback

If wide receiver and pass rush are not addressed with the team’s first pick, then the 49ers should address corner.

The 49ers have corners. Richard Sherman, Emmanuel Mosley, and K’Wuan Williams all are solid. Ahkello Witherspoon has had a rocky first three seasons in the NFL, but he is a more-than-capable backup outside cornerback.

Sherman still plays the position at a very high level, but there is no disputing his age (32). However, at least for one more season, we know Sherman will be starting at an outside corner spot.

Williams has quietly become one of the best slot corners in the game. With Williams and Sherman, the 49ers have two sure-fire starting cornerbacks.

Mosley's spot is not as safe as the others'. Witherspoon will challenge him, as would any corner drafted with the 49ers’ first pick.

A rookie corner drafted with the team’s first pick at the very least would provide additional depth at the position. The best case scenario is the rookie corner starts opposite of Sherman in Year 1 and shows lock-down potential.

Additionally, having a lock-down cornerback would help the entire defense should it take a step back in 2020. Florida's CJ Henderson is in play for the 49ers at 13, and there are rumors that Ohio State's Jeff Okudah is falling down draft boards.

Drafting a corner also would benefit the future, as the 49ers’ top-four corners all are scheduled to become free agents at the end of the season.

4) Offensive Lineman

Out of all the positions the 49ers could take with their first pick, drafting an offensive lineman would have the least impact on the 2020 season.

The only way this move makes sense for the 49ers is if they are certain Joe Staley is retiring. Assuming Staley comes back, the offensive line is set, and there is depth at tackle with Shon Coleman, Daniel Brunskill, and Justin Skule.

The 49ers' weak spot of the offensive line is right guard. But between Brunskill, Ben Garland and Compton, I’m sure that position will be just fine.

There is a great chance a top tackle will fall to the 49ers with pick No. 13. And they could play that tackle at guard until Staley retires. However, a Super Bowl worthy team would be drafting a guard with the 13th pick. That is not how good teams want to spend premier draft capital.

Drafting a tackle benefits the long-term future of the team much more than present. So the best move is to let Garland, Brunksill, and Compton compete for the right guard spot, and draft an impact wide receiver or pass rusher with the 13th pick.

The 49ers need to win a Super Bowl NOW.