Report: 49ers Pick up Final Year Option on CB K'Waun Williams

The San Francisco 49ers have taken the next step in keeping their key players for the 2020 season. Matt Barrows of The Athletic has reported that the 49ers are picking up the final year option of slot cornerback K'Waun Williams' three-year deal.

Like with fullback Kyle Juszczyk yesterday, picking up the option on Williams' contract was a no-brainer. Williams was by far the most underrated and overlooked player on the 49ers, let alone the defense.

During the regular season, Williams held opposing offenses to the lowest average depth of target (3.8) among all cornerbacks who played at least 300 coverage snaps in 2019 per Pro Football Focus. He was also their second highest graded slot corner in the NFL.

Aside from being a strong cover corner, Williams excelled as a blitzer and was profound in run-support. He is a corner by name, but the reality is he the ultimate defender for the 49ers.

Williams is scheduled to make over $2 million next season with a salary-cap hit of roughly $3.2 million. The 49ers are getting an insane amount of value with Williams, but that could change as the year goes by. This is the final year of his deal, so the Niners will have to figure out a long-term deal with him.

That is assuming he still is capable of playing at or near a high-level. If they do decide to extend him, then his cap hit will assuredly increase. 2020 should bring about another season of success for Williams as he and the rest of the defense will look to replicate their dominance from last season.