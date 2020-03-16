All49ers
Top Stories
News
GM Report
Game Day

Report: 49ers Sign Arik Armstead to Five-Year, $85 Million Deal

Jose Luis Sanchez III

Ian Rapoport of NFL Network has reported that the San Francisco 49ers are signing defensive lineman Arik Armstead to a five-year, $85 million deal. 

This news comes a day after Jason La Canfora of CBS Sports reported that the two sides were making "significant headway" on a multi-year deal. 

Now it becomes crystal clear that the two sides will be locked in for the foreseeable future. The 49ers had been more than outspoken about their desire to retain Armstead. They weighed the possibility of franchise tagging him, but knew they wanted him for the long-term.

Even Armstead wanted to stay with the team by saying he "wouldn't mind" being franchise tagged. How many players openly say that when they know they can cash out? Not many.

Armstead was the leader in sacks for the 49ers with 10 and was a pivotal player in the defensive front. He forced 72 pressures last season and won 18% of his pass rushes, which was 14th among edge rushers per Pro Football Focus.

There was just no way the Niners were going to allow him to hit the market. Now $85 million does seem like a lot for a franchise with such little salary-cap space. However, it may be an indicator that the 49ers are back-loading his deal since the salary-cap is supposed to rise from the newly ratified CBA in 2021.

None of the specifics and details about Armstead's contract are out yet, so it is worth to watch. The guarantees are what matter most in this. As for annual salary, it looks like he is getting around $17 million according to Matt Barrows of The Athletic. Not a bad price for a guy who can play inside-and-out on the defensive line. 

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Deandre Hopkins has been traded to the Arizona Cardinals. The NFC West just got a tougher and should make for an interesting matchup for the 49ers.

Jose Luis Sanchez III

Report: 49ers Were Tom Brady's Top Choice in Free Agency

Though this news can potentially end the talks of Brady and the 49ers. The real eye-opener here is when Simms mentions that Brady had the 49ers has his top choice in free agency.

Jose Luis Sanchez III

by

Caddy08

Report: 49ers Making "Significant Headway" on Deal With Arik Armstead

This report should come as no surprise. Both head coach Kyle Shanahan and general manager John Lynch have been outspoken about having Armstead on the team for the long-term future.

Jose Luis Sanchez III

How the New CBA Agreement Impacts the 49ers

Popularized players, like the 49ers' own Richard Sherman, have been outspoken about their disdain of the new CBA agreement.

Jose Luis Sanchez III

NFL Draft 2020: Five (More) Pac-12 Prospects 49ers Should Consider

The 49ers have just one pick (31st overall) in the first four rounds. That limits a lot of the prospects they could potentially pick.

Maverick Pallack

Should the 49ers Reunite With TE Delanie Walker?

Despite his age and poor health the last two season, the 49ers should show interest in Walker. Once again, his price tag is the ideal value for the 49ers given their cap situation.

Jose Luis Sanchez III

by

Caddy08

49ers 2020 Free Agency Outlook

With limited salary-cap space, the 49ers will lose more players than they will gain in free agency. Their top priority is to re-sign Arik Armstead.

Jose Luis Sanchez III

by

ScarletnGoldRonin

49ers Free Agency: Three Cost Effective Options at Defensive End

The 49ers need to bring in another quality defensive end for rotational purposes. It also behooves the Niners to add another end because of the injury history of Dee Ford.

Jose Luis Sanchez III

49ers NFL Draft Profile: WR Jalen Reagor

The San Francisco 49ers are in the wide receiver market this offseason and drafting TCU standout Jalen Reagor could be an option for the team.

Matt Holder

NFL Draft 2020: Five Pac-12 Prospects 49ers Should Consider

The NFL draft in Las Vegas is just over a month away, which will present a challenge for the San Francisco 49ers who have most of their picks in the back end of the draft.

Maverick Pallack