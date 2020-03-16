Report: 49ers Making "Significant Headway" on Deal With Arik Armstead

Jason La Canfora of CBS Sports has reported that the San Francisco 49ers are making "significant headway" on a multi-year extension with defensive lineman Arik Armstead.

This report should come as no surprise. Both head coach Kyle Shanahan and general manager John Lynch have been outspoken about having Armstead on the team for the long-term future.

Of course, most coaches and front-office personnel will always say that. However, Shanahan and Lynch are one of the few people in the league that do not spew fluff often when they speak.

The fact that the 49ers and Armstead are making progress on a deal is just one example of it.

Armstead was the leader in sacks for the 49ers with 10, along with registering 18 quarterback hits. Pro Football Focus graded him an 89.8, which is considered to be an elite grade by their measure. PFF also tallied Armstead's total pressures for the season at 62.

It is no secret that Armstead was a key player for the 49ers' defense rising to an elite-level. They were by far considered to be the best, if not one of the best defenses in the league in 2019. Along with Nick Bosa, DeForest Buckner, and Dee Ford these four players were easily the most dominant defensive front.

Armstead is a violent player who can wreck havoc on the line. The only concern with locking him in for the long-term is that his 2019 season was really the only strong year he has had.

Prior to last season, Armstead was underachieving and caught under the injury umbrella. Though he did not miss any time last season, there is always concern that his injury history could rear it's ugly head. There is also the thought that 2019 could just be a one-off.

No matter which way you look at this, the 49ers clearly see Armstead as a true talent. Both sides want to remain with each other. Even Armstead stated that he wouldn't mind being franchise tagged. You don't really hear that often from players. It just goes to show that he truly wants to be a part of this franchise for the near-future.