REPORT: The 49ers Will Play the Kansas City Chiefs Week 7
We've known for months that the 49ers will face the Kansas City Chiefs at home next season. Now we know when they'll face each other.
The 49ers and Chiefs will play Week 7 at Levi's Stadium -- that's Oct. 25 at 1:25 p.m. Pacific Time. The 49ers will be coming off a Week 6 Thursday night game against the Seattle Seahawks, so they will have a couple extra days to rest and prepare for the Chiefs, which is critical because the 49ers never have beaten Patrick Mahomes.
They've faced him four times -- twice in the regular season and twice in the Super Bowl -- and lost all four games. The 49ers haven't come close to beating him. So another loss this year would be discouraging.
Fortunately for the 49ers, the Chiefs weren't particularly dominant in the regular season last year. They lost to the Broncos and the Raiders -- two bad teams. They also lost to the Eagles just a few months after beating them in the Super Bowl. The Eagles thought they were the team to beat in the NFL after taking down the Chiefs in the regular season last year. Then the Eagles completely fell apart.
So the 49ers have to make sure not to build up this game against the Chiefs too much. It's an important game, and losing it would sting, but winning it wouldn't necessarily prove anything. It's just a regular season game. As long as the 49ers are healthy, we know they'll make it to the playoffs. What they do after that is the real question.