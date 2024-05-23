Ricky Pearsall Responds to the Criticism of the 49ers Picking him in Round 1
The most controversial player on the 49ers this season is rookie wide receiver Ricky Pearsall.
Not because he's a bad guy -- he seems quite nice. But no one thought he would be a first-round pick. Even the 49ers didn't give him a first-round grade. And yet, they drafted him in Round 1 anyway. And now he has a target on his back.
Is Pearsall worth a first-round pick? Should the 49ers have drafted someone else instead? These questions will follow him until he proves himself.
Pearsall recently sat down with Gilberto Manzano to discuss the reaction to the 49ers drafting him in Round 1. Here's what Pearsall said.
SI: Many were surprised that the 49ers drafted you because they have many talented wide receivers, with Aiyuk, Deebo Samuel and Jauan Jennings. How was it seeing the draft reactions? And then you had Aiyuk giving you an endorsement on social media.
RP: That definitely made me feel good because there were a lot of people questioning the pick, but that’s O.K. That’s some noise I gotta block out because at the end of the day, I couldn’t care less of what anybody thinks of me—and that’s my personality and that’s how I walk around. You either like me or you don’t, but I’m going to be myself no matter what. I really don’t pay attention to that stuff, but to see Brandon Aiyuk say something encouraging to me, who’s a teammate of mine, a friend of mine, and he’s having success at a high level, it’s definitely encouraging for me to see that.