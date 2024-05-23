All 49ers

Ricky Pearsall Responds to the Criticism of the 49ers Picking him in Round 1

The most controversial player on the 49ers this season is rookie wide receiver Ricky Pearsall.

Grant Cohn

May 10, 2024; Santa Clara, CA, USA; San Francisco 49ers wide receiver Ricky Pearsall (14) runs drills during the 49ers rookie minicamp at Levi’s Stadium in Santa Clara, CA. Mandatory Credit: Robert Kupbens-USA TODAY Sports
Not because he's a bad guy -- he seems quite nice. But no one thought he would be a first-round pick. Even the 49ers didn't give him a first-round grade. And yet, they drafted him in Round 1 anyway. And now he has a target on his back.

Is Pearsall worth a first-round pick? Should the 49ers have drafted someone else instead? These questions will follow him until he proves himself.

Pearsall recently sat down with Gilberto Manzano to discuss the reaction to the 49ers drafting him in Round 1. Here's what Pearsall said.

SI: Many were surprised that the 49ers drafted you because they have many talented wide receivers, with Aiyuk, Deebo Samuel and Jauan Jennings. How was it seeing the draft reactions? And then you had Aiyuk giving you an endorsement on social media. 

RP: That definitely made me feel good because there were a lot of people questioning the pick, but that’s O.K. That’s some noise I gotta block out because at the end of the day, I couldn’t care less of what anybody thinks of me—and that’s my personality and that’s how I walk around. You either like me or you don’t, but I’m going to be myself no matter what. I really don’t pay attention to that stuff, but to see Brandon Aiyuk say something encouraging to me, who’s a teammate of mine, a friend of mine, and he’s having success at a high level, it’s definitely encouraging for me to see that.

Published
Grant Cohn

GRANT COHN

Grant Cohn has covered the San Francisco 49ers daily since 2011. He spent the first nine years of his career with the Santa Rosa Press Democrat where he wrote the Inside the 49ers blog and covered famous coaches and athletes such as Jim Harbaugh, Colin Kaepernick and Patrick Willis. In 2012, Inside the 49ers won Sports Blog of the Year from the Peninsula Press Club. In 2020, Cohn joined FanNation and began writing All49ers. In addition, he created a YouTube channel which has become the go-to place on YouTube to consume 49ers content. Cohn's channel typically generates roughly 3.5 million viewers per month, while the 49ers' official YouTube channel generates roughly 1.5 million viewers per month. Cohn live streams almost every day and posts videos hourly during the football season. Cohn is committed to asking the questions that 49ers fans want answered, and providing the most honest and interactive coverage in the country. His loyalty is to the reader and the viewer, not the team or any player or coach. Cohn is a new-age multimedia journalist with an old-school mentality, because his father is Lowell Cohn, the legendary sports columnist for the San Francisco Chronicle from 1979 to 1993. The two have a live podcast every Tuesday. Grant Cohn grew up in Oakland and studied English Literature at UCLA from 2006 to 2010. He currently lives in Oakland with his wife.