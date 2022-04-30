49ers Draft Spencer Burford in Round 4

The 49ers drafted Burford because they lost starting guard Laken Tomlinson in free agency this year and need to replace him.

The 49ers finally addressed their offensive line.

With their fourth-round selection -- pick No. 134 -- the 49ers took UTSA offensive lineman Spencer Burford.

Burford started 43 games in college and played every position except center. It seems likely that his best position in the NFL will be guard, because he's a bit small to play tackle in the NFL (6'4", 304 lbs.)

Like most of the 49ers' offensive linemen, Burford is better at run blocking than pass protection. As a run blocker, he's athletic, he moves well and he gets downfield. As a pass protector, he can get pushed around 1 on 1 by strong defensive linemen.

The 49ers drafted Burford because they lost starting guard Laken Tomlinson in free agency this year and need to replace him. Last year, the 49ers drafted guard Aaron Banks in Round 2, but he was inactive for all but two games his rookie season, so it's unclear how confident the 49ers feel about him. You could interpret this pick as an admission that Banks was a mistake.

Or, perhaps the 49ers intend to play both Banks and Burford and move last season's starting right guard, Daniel Brunskill, to center. The 49ers might like this plan if they want a veteran at center. The problem with the plan is that Brunskill is a below-average center who struggles with simple things such as snapping the ball.

The 49ers still would be wise to draft a center in this draft. Fortunately for them, they have five more picks. Stay tuned.