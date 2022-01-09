49ers @ Rams Week 18 Live Blog

LOS ANGELES -- This is the live blog for the San Francisco 49ers' Week 18 season finale against the Los Angeles Rams. I will update this frequently with information and analysis from the press box.

10:49 The 49ers reportedly have decided to start Jimmy Garoppolo for this game, a highly questionable decision considering he has a torn ligament in his thumb on his throwing hand and hasn't practiced fully in more than two weeks. But the alternative is to let Trey Lance make his fourth career start, which isn't ideal, either. Most likely it won't matter which quarterback the 49ers play, because almost their entire seconary got Covid and missed practice this week, so they probably will have a difficult time covering Cooper Kupp and Odell Beckham Jr. As long as Matthew Stafford doesn't just throw deep balls up for grabs like he did the first time he faced the 49ers when he got intercepted, the Rams offense will be tough to stop.

And the 49ers offense should struggle, considering Garoppolo is injured and rusty. His primary goal will be to protect the football and not turn it over, which could be difficult with his thumb injury. One Garoppolo turnover could cost the 49ers the game, and in turn their season.

I expect Garoppolo to commit at least one turnover, the 49ers secondary to give up at least one big play through the air and the Rams to win a tight, low-scoring game that goes down the wire.

FINAL SCORE PREDICTION: 49ers 20, Rams 24.