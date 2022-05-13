49ers Release 2022 Schedule

A game-by-game look at the San Francisco 49ers' 2022 regular season schedule.

The 49ers just announced their full schedule for 2022. Here it is:

PRESEASON

Week 1: At home against the Green Bay Packers. TBD.

Week 2: Away against the Minnesota Vikings. TBD.

Week 3: Away against the Houston Texans. Thursday, August 25, 5:15 on PRIME.

REGULAR SEASON

Week 1: Away against the Chicago Bears. Sunday, September 11, 10:00 a.m. on FOX. Projection: Win.

Week 2: Home against the Seattle Seahawks. Sunday, September 18, 1:05 a.m. on FOX. Projection: Win.

Week 3: Away against the Denver Broncos. Sunday, September 25, 5:20 p.m. on NBC. Projection: Loss.

Week 4: Projection: Home against the Los Angeles Rams. Monday, October 3, 5:15 on ESPN. Projection: Loss.

Week 5: Away against the Carolina Panthers. Sunday, October 9, 1:05 a.m. on FOX. Projection: Win.

Week 6: Away against the Atlanta Falcons. Sunday, October 16, 10:00 a.m. on FOX. Projection: Win.

Week 7: Home against the Kansas City Chiefs. Sunday, October 23, 1:05 on FOX. Projection: Loss.

Week 8: Away against the Los Angeles Rams. Sunday, October 30, 1:25 on FOX. Projection: Loss.

Week 9: BYE.

Week 10: Home against the Los Angeles Chargers. Sunday, November 13, 5:20 p.m. on NBC. Projection: Loss.

Week 11: Away against the Arizona Cardinals in Mexico City. Monday, November 21, 5:15 on ESPN. Projection: Loss.

Week 12: Home against the New Orleans Saints. Sunday, November 27, 1:25 on FOX. Projection: Win.

Week 13: Home against the Miami Dolphins. Sunday, December 4, 1:05 on FOX. Projection: Win.

Week 14: Home against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Sunday, December 11, 1:25 on FOX. Projection: Loss.

Week 15: Away against the Seattle Seahawks. Thursday, December 15, 5:20 p.m. on PRIME. Projection: Win.

Week 16: Home against the Washington Commanders. Sunday, December 24, 1:05 on CBS. Projection: Win.

Week 17: Away against the Las Vegas Raiders. Sunday, January 1, 1:05 on FOX. Projection: Loss.

Week 18: Home against the Arizona Cardinals. January 7/8, TBD. Projection: Win.

FINAL RECORD PREDICTION: 9-8.