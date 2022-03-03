49ers NFL Combine Tracker: Jalen Pitre Highlights Mid-Round Gems to Keep an Eye On

These three defenders are already making a name for themselves at the NFL Scouting Combine; why the 49ers should monitor them closely this week.

This week, the 2022 NFL Scouting Combine is well underway in Indianapolis, Indiana. Although the San Francisco 49ers do not possess a first-round pick in next month's NFL Draft, it is still a pivotal event for rounding out the roster.

With roughly only $3 million in cap space (as of today), general manager John Lynch and company will have to work their magic in ways other than free agency.

With a second-year quarterback in Trey Lance presumably taking the helm in Week 1 of the new season, head coach Kyle Shanahan is not going to throw him into the fire - the same cautiousness he swore (almost to a fault) by last season.

With that being said, one of the best ways to help out the franchise's new face is bolstering what is already strong defense. So here are three prospects that can assist Demeco Ryan's unit climb from good to great.

Jalen Pitre, DB - Baylor Bears

In recent weeks, one of the most prominent head-turners is former Baylor Bears defensive back Jalen Pitre. The key to the Bears defense the past two seasons is coming off one where he earned AP All-American honors. While labeled a safety, Pitre is a player who is a heat-seeking missile to the football from any position on the field.

In addition, as a pass rusher, he has broken collegiate records in terms of pressure generated from the linebacker, nickel, and safety positions.

With a 6-0, 200 pound frame, some organizations may question exactly where he fits best at the NFL level. However, if scouts like what they hear/see regarding pass coverage abilities and techniques at the Combine, he can be a unique mid-round draft selection.

Markquese Bell, DB - Florida A&M

Markquese Bell is more than likely a name that you haven't heard. But, hailing from an HBCU at Florida A&M, the former Rattler's play speaks for itself.

At 6-2, 205 pounds, Bell is a threat at safety who possesses above-average athletic ability, range, and football I.Q. In addition, you will be hard-pressed to find a tougher football player as he plays the game with aggression few can compete with.

His explosiveness also makes him a more than a capable asset in run support. For the 49ers, his blend of talents would provide versatility and value both in the secondary and on special teams.

Gregory Junior, CB - Ouachita Baptist

Like Markquese, Gregory Junior is another player you may not have known about. However, when Hall of Famer Rod Woodson gives you an endorsement for your play, it will make people want to learn more.

Despite playing at a Division II program, Gregory possesses many impressive press-man coverage capabilities.

Most recently, Junior put on a show at the Reese's Senior Bowl against another Niners potential draft target in Christian Watson.

The 6-0, 190-pound cornerback also possesses good arm length, which gives opposing receivers fits in both short and intermediate routes.

Hailing from a school that has never had a player selected in the NFL Draft, Junior possesses more than enough talent to break the barrier.

For a San Francisco 49ers secondary looking to improve but not break the bank in free agency, Gregory Junior and the players mentioned above fit the mold to help the team in the mid to late rounds of next month's draft.