Why the 49ers Should Pursue CB Stephon Gilmore in Free Agency

Last year the 49ers acquired veteran cornerbacks as one-year rentals in free agency. Here's why Stephon Gilmore can be different this offseason.

This offseason, the San Francisco 49ers face another year where the cornerback position requires an upgrade.

Former Carolina Panther defender, Stephon Gilmore, is on the market after a 2021 campaign where he recorded 2 interceptions and 2 forced fumbles in just 9 games for the Panthers.

Last year, the 49ers signed the likes of Josh Norman and K'Waun Williams to prevent the overall inexperience and lack of depth at the position from ultimately showing. However, both will need to be potentially replaced.

Josh Norman is set to become an unrestricted free agent after a season where he allowed six touchdowns when targeted in pass coverage.

His teammate, K'Waun Williams, may also have to be replaced despite playing better than Norman's on all accounts.

That being said, Gilmore is significantly better than both, considering he only allowed 155 yards in coverage while allowing just 15 receptions last season.

It is clear that opposing offenses still respect and are hesitant to target him as he is still one of the league's smartest defensive backs.

What can help drive down his free agency price is that he has missed 14 games in the past two seasons due to injuries.

That is not to say he is as injury-stricken as soon-to-be Niners free agent Jason Verrett. Verrett has yet to complete an entire NFL season in his seven-year career, let alone his past three in San Fransisco.

In the end, the Niners can potentially get a veteran free agent who is in the tail end of his prime for a few more years while being on a 'prove it' type deal due to recent injuries that are not career-altering.