Seahawks Reportedly Have Discussed Trading for Jimmy Garoppolo

Jimmy Garoppolo could be on the move from the 49ers soon.

It started with some noise that the Buccaneers are interested in him. Now it is the Seahawks who might be in the market for him according to Jeremy Fowler of ESPN.

"You have Seattle that's still out there," said Fowler. "They were sort of implicated in the Baker Mayfield situation, didn't make that move. I'm told that internally they have discussed the possibility of Garoppolo playing for them. They've done their filmwork to see how he would fit. Tricky, certainly, to do a trade inside the NFC west, but the 49ers and Seattle know they can sort of maybe wait this out because the 49ers have limited cap space right now, I think around $5 million. They want to re-sign Nick Bosa and Deebo Samuel. To do that they need some of Garoppolo's $24 million in base salary. Seattle probably knows that, which means maybe they won't try to make a trade, they'll just wait for the 49ers to release him."

Seattle doesn't have to do much, if any, filmwork on Garoppolo. They have been facing him for the last three years and should know much about him. For them to have interest in Garoppolo is quite surprising. He isn't a fit for their offense as Tyler Lockett and D.K. Metcalf will not be utilized to their full abilities, which is threatening a defense vertically. Garoppolo doesn't have the arm strength and accuracy for that.

However, I also do not blame Seattle for considering Garoppolo. He's a better option than what they have right now at quarterback. Drew Lock is a glorified backup. He couldn't even beat out Teddy Bridgewater in Denver last year, and it is clear that Geno Smith is best on the sideline holding a clipboard. Garoppolo is an upgrade over both of them by a wide margin. But he isn't that significant of an upgrade that the Seahawks should trade for him.

Fowler cites that the Seahawks "probably know" the 49ers' current salary cap situation and their impending extensions. There is no "probably," the Seahawks definitely are well aware of what the 49ers are going through and also should know that cutting Garoppolo is the only way for the 49ers to shed him. That is when the Seahawks should go after him. Besides, I sincerely doubt the 49ers will entertain a trade from the Seahawks.

Releasing Garoppolo is still the best bet for the 49ers.