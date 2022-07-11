Skip to main content

Seahawks Reportedly Have Discussed Trading for Jimmy Garoppolo

The Seahawks have reportedly held internal discussions about how Jimmy Garoppolo would fit their team.

Jimmy Garoppolo could be on the move from the 49ers soon.

It started with some noise that the Buccaneers are interested in him. Now it is the Seahawks who might be in the market for him according to Jeremy Fowler of ESPN.

"You have Seattle that's still out there," said Fowler. "They were sort of implicated in the Baker Mayfield situation, didn't make that move. I'm told that internally they have discussed the possibility of Garoppolo playing for them. They've done their filmwork to see how he would fit. Tricky, certainly, to do a trade inside the NFC west, but the 49ers and Seattle know they can sort of maybe wait this out because the 49ers have limited cap space right now, I think around $5 million. They want to re-sign Nick Bosa and Deebo Samuel. To do that they need some of Garoppolo's $24 million in base salary. Seattle probably knows that, which means maybe they won't try to make a trade, they'll just wait for the 49ers to release him."

Seattle doesn't have to do much, if any, filmwork on Garoppolo. They have been facing him for the last three years and should know much about him. For them to have interest in Garoppolo is quite surprising. He isn't a fit for their offense as Tyler Lockett and D.K. Metcalf will not be utilized to their full abilities, which is threatening a defense vertically. Garoppolo doesn't have the arm strength and accuracy for that.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

However, I also do not blame Seattle for considering Garoppolo. He's a better option than what they have right now at quarterback. Drew Lock is a glorified backup. He couldn't even beat out Teddy Bridgewater in Denver last year, and it is clear that Geno Smith is best on the sideline holding a clipboard. Garoppolo is an upgrade over both of them by a wide margin. But he isn't that significant of an upgrade that the Seahawks should trade for him.

Fowler cites that the Seahawks "probably know" the 49ers' current salary cap situation and their impending extensions. There is no "probably," the Seahawks definitely are well aware of what the 49ers are going through and also should know that cutting Garoppolo is the only way for the 49ers to shed him. That is when the Seahawks should go after him. Besides, I sincerely doubt the 49ers will entertain a trade from the Seahawks.

Releasing Garoppolo is still the best bet for the 49ers.

In This Article (2)

San Francisco 49ers
San Francisco 49ers
Seattle Seahawks
Seattle Seahawks

My Post - 2022-07-11T091849.717
News

Jimmy Garoppolo Reportedly Expected to be Traded by the End of the Month

By Grant Cohn6 hours ago
My Post - 2022-07-10T135348.418
News

How the 49ers Roster Stacks Up Against the Seahawks Roster

By Grant CohnJul 10, 2022
My Post (93)
News

Will Trey Lance Have Over or Under 500.5 Rushing Yards in 2022?

By Jose Luis Sanchez IIIJul 10, 2022
My Post - 2022-07-09T142933.792
News

Is Deebo Samuel Upset About the 49ers' Quarterback Switch?

By Grant CohnJul 9, 2022
USATSI_17591644
News

Will Elijah Mitchell Have Over or Under 950.5 Rushing Yards?

By Jose Luis Sanchez IIIJul 9, 2022
My Post - 2022-05-17T135434.093
News

Two Reasons the 49ers Haven't Released Jimmy Garoppolo

By Jose Luis Sanchez IIIJul 8, 2022
My Post - 2022-07-08T145640.561
News

The Buccaneers Reportedly Want to Trade for Jimmy Garoppolo

By Grant CohnJul 8, 2022
My Post - 2022-07-07T155817.539
News

Colin Cowherd and Mike Silver Say the 49ers are Worried About Trey Lance

By Grant CohnJul 7, 2022