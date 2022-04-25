Should the 49ers Package Jimmy Garoppolo in a Trade With Deebo Samuel?

If trading Deebo Samuel is the route the 49ers decide to take, then should they attempt to package Jimmy Garoppolo with him as well?

A bit of dilemma is on the shoulders of the 49ers.

Deebo Samuel wants out of San Francisco and doesn't seek to have negotiations with the team for an extension. Usage has apparently been the main reason for Samuel's request, which forces the 49ers to make a decision. Trading Samuel would not be wise for the 49ers as there isn't a single player that they could replace him with nor in the aggregate.

However, it is not impossible that they would trade him. And if they do end up taking that route, then perhaps they could send Samuel packing with a familiar face. A certain someone that the 49ers have been trying to trade for a while now and have failed miserably.

Should the 49ers package Jimmy Garoppolo in a trade with Samuel?

Not at all.

Adding Garoppolo to any trade with Samuel will immediately weaken what the 49ers could receive in compensation. It wouldn't get them added assets -- just less of them. Whether that is in the form of a player or draft picks, the 49ers would be hurting any dealings with Samuel if they package Garoppolo with him.

Garoppolo, on the other hand, would LOVE to be paired in a trade with Samuel.

"I would do that in a heartbeat, man," Garoppolo told Fansided's Mark Carman. "I think those things will take care of themselves. But I didn't even think about that. That's not bad."

The only way I could see a trade that involves both Samuel and Garoppolo working out for the 49ers is if they send them to the Carolina Panthers. Trading them there would be for both draft picks and a player or two. The 49ers could possibly look to reel in Christian McCaffrey, Brian Burns, or D.J. Moore along with a couple of draft picks. The Panthers are in need of a quarterback and acquiring Samuel wouldn't be bad either, especially to pair with Garoppolo who the two know how to succeed together.

Aside from a trade to the Panthers, no idea where the 49ers are going to be able to receive adequate compensation in trade for Samuel and Garoppolo.