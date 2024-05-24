Should the 49ers Renegotiate Christian McCaffrey's Contract?
It's unclear why Christian McCaffrey didn't show up to OTAs this week.
The reason could be that he's getting married next month, or the reason could be financial. When running backs coach Bobby Turner was asked about McCaffrey's absence, Turner said, "That's the business part," which implies McCaffrey has a grievance about his contract.
McCaffrey signed a four-year, $64 million extension with the Panthers in 2020 that runs through 2025. Then the 49ers traded for him in 2022, but they didn't renegotiate his contract. He's still playing under the deal he negotiated with Carolina four years ago. And it has zero guaranteed money left on it. Which means the 49ers could release him at any time and not owe him another dollar, an option which could seem appealing to them next year after they give gigantic contract extensions to Brandon Aiyuk and Brock Purdy.
McCaffrey's base salary for 2024 is $11.8 million, which ranks fifth on the team behind Deebo Samuel ($21 million), Trent Williams ($20.1 million), Brandon Aiyuk ($14.1 million) and Charvarius Ward ($12.6). McCaffrey might want a raise after winning the Offensive Player of the Year Award.
But the 49ers shouldn't give him one. He's going to turn 28 on June 7. He's getting old for a running back. And the 49ers can't afford to keep giving guaranteed money to older players when they have to save salary-cap space for Purdy and Aiyuk.
McCaffrey is an excellent running back, but when the 49ers reached the Super Bowl and gave him an opportunity to win it for them, he averaged just 3.5 yards per carry and fumbled. He was no Terrell Davis.
The 49ers need to invest in their passing game, not their running game.