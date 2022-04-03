Should the 49ers Retire Frank Gore's Jersey?

Frank Gore is set to retire with the 49ers. Will his jersey number join him in being retired with San Francisco?

Frank Gore put in 16 years of time as a running back in the NFL.

And now, he is finally calling it a career. Gore will sign a ceremonial one-day contract with the team this offseason, he told TheSFNiners. Lasting as long as he did as a running back is a feat in it of itself. Running backs DO NOT have anywhere near as long of a career as Gore did, especially being able to play relatively well towards the end.

Gore was nothing short of phenomenal with the 49ers. When the team was going through some lowly years from 2005-2010, he acted as the brightest spot on the team. He was the reason fans continued to show up at Candlestick Park to watch their team as he never wavered from giving it his all. A true embodiment of the 49ers through their highs and lows.

With Gore set to rightfully retire with the 49ers, there is one step that will be considered following.

Should the 49ers retire Gore's jersey?

Without question.

In fact, notice how NO ONE has worn the No. 21 jersey for quite some time?

The 49ers have practically considered his jersey off limits. Good on the 49ers to do so. Gore is the 49ers' all-time leading rusher with 11,073 yards for San Francisco -- No. 2 is Joe Perry, who finished his career with 8,689 yards on the 49ers. He also holds the second-most rushing touchdowns behind Perry at 64. These numbers are likely to withstand for a long, long time for the 49ers.

Of all the 49ers players in their history who it stings to not see get a Super Bowl ring, Frank Gore is at the very top alongside Joe Staley and Patrick Willis. But regardless of a Super Bowl ring or not, Gore always encompassed that of a true champion. That is something 49ers fans and his peers will view him as. It is no wonder the 49ers have held his jersey number vacant. The brain power to come to that conclusion is minimal.

Gore is deserving of having his number on the 49ers revered forever.