Should the 49ers Trade Brandon Aiyuk to the Chargers for Joey Bosa?
The 49ers don't seem to have made any progress on a contract extension for Brandon Aiyuk.
They're reportedly offered him $26 million per season while he apparently wants no less than $30 million, and the two sides are in a standoff. If this standoff lasts into the regular season and Aiyuk holds out for a few regular season games, the 49ers could decide to cut their losses and trade him for a player who could help them win a Super Bowl this upcoming season.
Bleacher Report's Alex Kay has an interesting proposal. He says the 49ers should trade Brandon Aiyuk to the Los Angeles Chargers in exchange for Joey Bosa and a second-round pick in 2025.
"One creative way L.A. could try to lure Aiyuk away from San Francisco is by offering up Joey Bosa in trade negotiations," writes Kay. "Bosa has been struggling with injury in recent seasons but is still a force when available. He's racked up 67 sacks in his first 93 career games and could be rejuvenated playing on the same defensive line as his brother Nick. Even Bosa's own mother has been pleading with the Chargers to make this move, although a 1:1 swap for Aiyuk likely wouldn't be in the cards. Los Angeles would need to add a premium pick to get this deal done. A 2025 second-rounder could do the trick, allowing San Francisco to move on from Aiyuk in exchange for both a much-needed edge rusher and an elite prospect in next year's draft."
This might be the best the 49ers can get for Aiyuk. They couldn't get a first-round pick for him during this past NFL Draft, so to get a second-round pick plus a potential impact player for a year or two would be a good return.