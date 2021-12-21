Should the 49ers Sign Bashaud Breeland?

The 49ers biggest weakness by far is their cornerback position.

That's a tough spot to improve this late in the season, because good cornerbacks usually aren't sitting on the couch waiting for a phone call. But this year, one is.

The Vikings released veteran cornerback Bashaud Breeland on Saturday.

Should the 49ers sign him?

Breeland is 29, has 101 careet starts and 16 career interceptions. Plus he played for the Chiefs when they beat the 49ers in the Super Bowl. He undoubtedbly is better than Dontae Johnson, Ambry Thomas, Deommodore Lenoir and anyone else the 49ers will start at cornerback while Emmanuel Moseley is on the Injured Reserve List with a high ankle sprain.

Still, the 49ers probably won't sign Breeland for a couple reasons:

1. The 49ers expect Moseley to return for the playoffs. And if he's ready to play in the first round, then the 49ers won't need Breeland, because Moseley is younger and better than him. In the meantime, the 49ers can give Thomas and Lenoir -- two rookies -- valuable playing time in regular season games they probably will win.

2. There's a reason the Vikings released Breeland even though he's a solid starter at a premium position and Minnesota is in the playoff race. According to reports, he got into a verbal altercation with coaches and teammates this week. He must have done and said something bad for the Vikings to release him.

The 49ers pride themselves on having a down-to-earth, tight-knit locker room. They generally don't bring in players who squabble with coaches and complain publicly about anything.

Seems like a bad fit.