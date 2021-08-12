Talanoa Hufanga can Help Resolve 49ers Safety Depth Issues

Talanoa Hufanga is starting to make some noise at the right time.

Wednesday’s training camp saw the rookie safety intercept Josh Rosen on what was a beautiful ballhawk play. Hufanga snuffed that ball out of the air easily with one hand as he trailed it from midfield. It is definitely a play that not your average player can make. Excitement filled the defense after that, especially from DeMeco Ryans.

“I was really excited to see the play Huff made," Ryans said. "It was an awesome play. I was excited for him to make that play, continue to build confidence. He's getting better and better each day. I think [safeties coach Daniel] Bullocks, [defensive passing game specialist/secondary coach Cory] Undlin, they're doing an awesome job with him. Really smart guy. He's doing a great job and he's progressing every day. So I was excited. I think I jumped up with him when he made that play. I was very excited to see that.”

A play like that can catapult Hufanga with a ton of momentum. Like Ryans said, it is about building off of that, which the 49ers need right now given their current state at the safety position.

If Hufanga takes advantage of it, he can help resolve the 49ers safety depth issues.

That interception, despite it being against Rosen, was truly a sight to see. Being a playmaker looks to be in Hufanga’s D.N.A. The 49ers could certainly use that with Jaquiski Tartt’s bleak health. Depth at safety has gotten so desperate that the 49ers signed Ha Ha Clinton-Dix who couldn’t find a spot on the Raiders and Cowboys last season. Hufanga has a prime opportunity in front of him to carve out a role.

As it stands, Tavon Wilson has been holding it down in Tartt’s stead. But that does not mean Hufanga can't find the field. Plus, there is a little pressure on the 49ers to develop Hufanga into a role player as they can’t solve their depth issues through the free agent market.

Saturday’s game against the Chiefs will be his time to shine and maximize his opportunities.