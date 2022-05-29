Every year, a young 49ers player comes to OTAs looking noticeably bigger and faster than the year before.

This year, that player is safety Talanoa Hufanga.

Last year, he looked like most rookies -- slightly awkward in their uniforms (Nick Bosa was the exception). They just don't look like the veterans who have spent years lifting weights as professional athletes.

But players generally make their greatest leaps between Years 1 and 2 of their careers. And the good players tend to make big big leaps. George Kittle and Fred Warner certainly did, and Hufanga might as well. He already looks stronger than he did last season, and he also seems faster and more decisive on the field.

Hufanga is replacing Jaquiski Tartt, a good-not-great safety who has lots of experience. Tartt is good because he tackles well and typically doesn't give up big plays, but he doesn't create many big plays, either, which is why he's not great. And when he had the opportunity to make an uncontested interception that could have catapulted the 49ers into the Super Bowl last season, he dropped it, which is why he's no longer on the team.

So far, Hufanga seems like he at least can fill Tartt's shoes. In front of the media this week in OTAs, Hufanga took all the strong-safety reps with the starters, gave up zero big plays and forced starting quarterback Trey Lance to throw all short and intermediate passes -- nothing deep.

Perhaps Hufanga will intercept some passes in the future when given the opportunity.

"Huf is a great guy, talks a lot, heavy on the communication," said fellow starting safety Jimmie Ward. "Great hair. Might get him a shampoo deal in the future. Head and Shoulders or something. Right now, I have more experience than him, so if I can help coach him up, try to give him some of the knowledge I know, that will make me and him equal, and that's going to raise my game just because I can count on him and he's going to make me better. There was one play when I ended up forgetting the rotation call. The offense motioned and we needed to rotate down "right right." And I was so locked in, so Huf said, "right right right right right right," and that got my attention. I could have busted (the rotation) but he has enough experience -- how many games did he start last year?"

Three.

"Three? Damn, it seemed like it was six or seven. He kept getting in the game every week, though. That's probably why. It seemed like he started damn near 10 games. But him seeing the game last year got him that much more comfortable for this year. He's covering. He has great angles in the run fit, and he knows his stuff. For him, it's just experience, experience, experience."