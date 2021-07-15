Tarvarius Moore's Injury Requires the 49ers to Keep 10 (or more) Defensive Backs

First, all five starters have injury history. Second, three of the four backups are rookies.

Head coach Kyle Shanahan and general manager John Lynch are entering their fifth season in charge of the San Francisco 49ers.

The previous four opening 53-man rosters (from 2017-2020) consisted of:

2017: 5 corners, 5 safeties

2018: 5 corners, 5 safeties

2019: 6 corners, 3 safeties

2020: 5 corners, 4 safeties

Barring an injury-opening roster spot, Jason Verrett, Emmanuel Moseley, Jimmie Ward, Jaquiski Tartt, K’Waun Williams, Ambry Thomas, Deommodore Lenoir and Talanoa Hufanga should be locks with one of the veteran safeties Tony Jefferson, Marcell Harris, or Tavon Wilson as the ninth.

That’s a lot of talent on paper, but there are a few concerning factors which inevitably will force the 49ers to keep at least two more defensive backs on the roster.

First, all five starters have injury history, albeit Ward has done his part in erasing that storyline the past two years.

Second, three of the four backups on that list are rookies.

Last, there are no backup free safeties.

The 49ers can stand pat, ignore those problems, pray their injury bug magically disappears and keep nine defensive backs, or they’ll have to sacrifice depth elsewhere so they can keep 10 (or more) DBs.

Due to the unit’s concerning injury history and inexperienced bench, mixed with senior defensive assistant/run game specialist James Bettcher’s tendency to use safeties in linebacker-esque roles, the 49ers must keep 10 or 11 defensive backs on their opening-week roster.

Under this regime, the 49ers have always had extremely versatile backup defensive backs: Lorenzo Jerome and Adrian Colbert in 2017, Colbert and D.J. Reed in 2018, and Tarvarius Moore the past two seasons.

Moore’s OTA injury is what has created this whole conundrum. Given how the 49ers did not rush to replace him, like they did when swing tackle Justin Skule went down, one would assume they have an alternative on the roster.

As long as the 49ers don’t plan on Tartt being Ward’s backup at free safety, the most logical option to replace Moore’s Swiss Army Knife role in the defense is 2020 undrafted free agent Jared Mayden.

Yes, the 49ers have a lot of safeties on the roster, but only one is a free safety like Moore. Hufanga, Harris, Wilson and Jefferson are strong safeties. None can do what Mayden does.

Although Mayden did not make the initial 53-man roster out of school, he opened eyes last training camp. He was actually self-appointed quality control coach Grant Cohn’s pick to back up Williams at nickel last season.

Due to his time fighting for snaps at Alabama, Mayden became exceptionally versatile. He knows how to find the football, tackle and can play free safety, nickel and special teams.

If Mayden is unable to win a roster spot, or the 49ers opt for someone with more experience, some potential replacements include oft-injured free agent Malik Hooker, Carolina’s Juston Burris (more experienced version of Mayden) or another cheap backup who has a little more familiarity with Bettcher’s defense, such as former Giants’ reserve (and current Panther) Sean Chandler.

That brings the defensive back total to 10 -

Safeties (5): Ward, Tartt, Hufanga, Jefferson/Wilson/Harris, Mayden/Free Agent

Cornerbacks (5): Verrett, Moseley, Thomas, Lenoir, Williams (Nickel)

We still haven’t even scratched the surface of how they need another cornerback and will likely keep Dontae Johnson or sign a veteran backup. Stay tuned for how this competition shakes out.

