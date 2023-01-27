Report: Texans Have 49ers DC DeMeco Ryans as the Favorite to be Their Head Coach

49ers defensive coordinator DeMeco Ryans has options now after it was reported that the Texans have him as a favorite to be their head coach.

Add another team to the list who wants to hire San Francisco 49ers defensive coordinator DeMeco Ryans as their head coach.

The Houston Texans have reportedly set their sights on Ryans to be their next head coach, per Ian Rapoport of NFL Network. Ryans is becoming a hot commodity as a head coach this week. On Thursday it was reported that the Denver Broncos had Ryans at the top of their list to hire as their head coach. One day later, the Texans end up leaking that they have him as their prime candidate as well.

A bidding war is certainly going to commence for the services of Ryans and rightfully so. Ryans has kept the 49ers as a powerhouse defense for straight seasons that have resulted in conference championship appearances. He is just the right guy to turn around any franchise both as a leader and as a X's and O's coach. Plus, the head coaching pool is thinning out with Frank Reich now in Carolina and former Saints coach Sean Payton poised to remain as an analyst for another year.

Ryans will have a second interview with the Texans and Broncos following the NFC championship matchup with the Eagles. I would suspect that the Texans is where Ryans is leaning towards. They are the team that drafted him as he spent the first six seasons of his 10 year career at. He also reportedly has family ties in Houston, so that is always another factor that can tip the scales in favor of Houston.

The Broncos are the team that already has a solid structure as opposed to the Texans, especially on defense. But for a guy like Ryans, the Texans are a team that can tap into bias along with the challenge of building something from the ground up to feel total satisfaction. Quite the two choices here for Ryans as heads into potentially his last game with the 49ers.