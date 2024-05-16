The 49ers are 1-Point Favorites to Beat the Dolphins in Week 16
The 49ers currently are favored to win all 17 of their regular season games this year. But of 17 games, the narrowest spread is against the Miami Dolphins. How strange.
The 49ers are one-point favorites to beat the Dolphins on the road in December. If this game were in September when it will be hot and humid, I'd understand the one-point spread, but this game's weather will be downright pleasant. And the 49ers and Dolphins already played each other near the end of the 2022 season, and the 49ers won 33-17.
Granted, that game was at Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara, but the 49ers were flat-out dominant. Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa seemed visibly intimidated by the 49ers defense as he posted a quarterback rating of just 79.7. Meanwhile, Brock Purdy made his first extended appearance after replacing an injured Jimmy Garoppolo and threw for 210 yards and two touchdowns.
The Dolphins are soft. They're a finesse team, similar to the 49ers. But the 49ers are much tougher than the Dolphins. So when these teams faced each other two seasons ago, not only did the 49ers shut down Tua, they also shut down Raheem Mostert, holding him to just 30 rushing yards. Tyreek Hill still managed to catch 9 passes for 146 yards and one touchdown, but he couldn't beat the 49ers by himself.
You need a legitimate defense to take down the 49ers, and the Dolphins just don't have one. Which means they simply don't match up well against San Francisco.