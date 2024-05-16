All 49ers

The 49ers are 2-Point Favorites to Beat the Chiefs in Week 7

The last time these teams faced each other in Santa Clara, the Chiefs won 44-23.

This is surprising.

Even though the 49ers lost to the Chiefs in the Super Bowl yet again a few months ago and never have beaten Patrick Mahomes in his career, they are 2-point favorites to beat Kansas City in Week 7 next season. Go figure.

To be fair, the game will be played in Santa Clara, so the 49ers get three points for homefield advantage. But the last time these teams faced each other in Santa Clara, the Chiefs won 44-23. Of course, Brock Purdy wasn't the 49ers quarterback in that game -- Jimmy Garoppolo was. But Purdy just faced the Chiefs in the Super Bowl and scored only 22 points in five quarters. So it's unclear if Purdy can beat them.

Plus the Chiefs look much better on paper now than they did a few months ago. In the Super Bowl, their wide receivers were Rashee Rice, Marquez Valdes-Scantling and Mecole Hardman. Now, they've replaced Valdes-Scantling and Hardman with Marquise "Hollywood" Brown and Xavier Worthy, who should be upgrades. Granted, Rice could face a suspension for this game, but their offense just got faster and more explosive.

Meanwhile, the 49ers defense got older as they signed Leonard Floyd to replace Chase Young and De'Vondre Campbell to replace Dre Greenlaw until he returns from a torn Achilles tendon he suffered in the Super Bowl. It's unclear if he will be back for this game. Once he went down against the Chiefs, the 49ers defense got shredded.

I wouldn't bet on the 49ers to win this game.

